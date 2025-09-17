Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop for Better Family Communication
Parents Forum Logo
Learn Essential Skills for Challenging Conversations: “How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear"
As communication challenges continue to impact families across all backgrounds, Parents Forum offers evidence-based approaches that strengthen family bonds rather than strain them. The interactive workshop will teach participants how to approach sensitive topics with empathy, timing, and respect while maintaining healthy family relationships.
The online format makes this valuable training accessible to busy parents and caregivers regardless of location. Participants will learn concrete techniques for discussing everything from everyday conflicts to more serious family concerns, all while preserving trust and understanding. To register for this free workshop, interested parents and caregivers should email info@parentsforum.org. No special technical requirements are needed beyond internet access and basic video capability.
