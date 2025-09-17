Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop for Better Family Communication

Parents Forum Logo

Learn Essential Skills for Challenging Conversations: “How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear"

I am excited to be working with Parents Forum, as I see the potential it has to help parents give their children a stronger foundation for learning and life.” — Traci Cheatham, HGSE Education Policy Master’s Degree Candidate

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents Forum announces a free 30-minute online workshop on Saturday, September 20, at 10:00 AM, focused on helping parents and caregivers navigate challenging conversations with family members. The session, titled "How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear," will provide practical strategies based on emotional awareness for framing and presenting difficult messages within families.As communication challenges continue to impact families across all backgrounds, Parents Forum offers evidence-based approaches that strengthen family bonds rather than strain them. The interactive workshop will teach participants how to approach sensitive topics with empathy, timing, and respect while maintaining healthy family relationships.The online format makes this valuable training accessible to busy parents and caregivers regardless of location. Participants will learn concrete techniques for discussing everything from everyday conflicts to more serious family concerns, all while preserving trust and understanding. To register for this free workshop, interested parents and caregivers should email info@parentsforum.org. No special technical requirements are needed beyond internet access and basic video capability.

