Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop for Better Family Communication

The icons in the logo intentionally give the impression of both people and hands: People in a circle represent the Parents Forum’s workshop format and fundamental belief in the power of peer support. The implied hand shapes refer to one of tools used in

Parents Forum Logo

Learn Essential Skills for Challenging Conversations: “How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear"

I am excited to be working with Parents Forum, as I see the potential it has to help parents give their children a stronger foundation for learning and life.”
— Traci Cheatham, HGSE Education Policy Master’s Degree Candidate
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Forum announces a free 30-minute online workshop on Saturday, September 20, at 10:00 AM, focused on helping parents and caregivers navigate challenging conversations with family members. The session, titled "How To Tell Somebody Something They'd Rather Not Hear," will provide practical strategies based on emotional awareness for framing and presenting difficult messages within families.

As communication challenges continue to impact families across all backgrounds, Parents Forum offers evidence-based approaches that strengthen family bonds rather than strain them. The interactive workshop will teach participants how to approach sensitive topics with empathy, timing, and respect while maintaining healthy family relationships.

The online format makes this valuable training accessible to busy parents and caregivers regardless of location. Participants will learn concrete techniques for discussing everything from everyday conflicts to more serious family concerns, all while preserving trust and understanding. To register for this free workshop, interested parents and caregivers should email info@parentsforum.org. No special technical requirements are needed beyond internet access and basic video capability.

Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop for Better Family Communication

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890 info@parentsforum.org
Company/Organization
PW: shareys1FB (2-8-19)
144 Pemberton Street
Cambridge, Massachusetts, 02140
United States
+1 617-233-7890
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Parents Forum Brings Free Communication Workshop to Harvard Square Community
Parents Forum Hosts In-Person Communication Training for Prospective Volunteers
Parents Forum Offers Free Online Workshop for Better Family Communication
View All Stories From This Author