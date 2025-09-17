Baanto Partners with ProtoLogic EDS Inc. to Expand ShadowSense™ Touch Technology into Aerospace, Defense, and Other Extreme Environments

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baanto International Ltd., the inventor and developer of the groundbreaking ShadowSense™ touch technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ProtoLogic EDS Inc., a leader in ruggedized avionics and advanced display systems.This collaboration establishes ProtoLogic EDS Inc. as Baanto’s primary integration partner for deploying ShadowSense touch technology in mission-critical displays across Aerospace, Defense, Maritime, and Rail applications — environments where standard touch technologies often fall short. By working together, we can deliver mission critical touch enabled displays that meet and exceed even the stringiest requirements in these demanding markets.“ProtoLogic’s proven track record in rugged system integration and their deep expertise in the requirements of defense and aerospace make them a natural fit,” said Av Utukuri, CEO of Baanto International Ltd. “Our ShadowSense platform is designed to exceed the demands of extreme environments, and with ProtoLogic, we can now extend our reach into some of the most critical applications imaginable.”ShadowSense for Demanding EnvironmentsShadowSense is engineered for exceptional touch accuracy, even in high ambient lighting conditions. It offers multi-touch and multi-gesture capability, glove compatibility, full NVIS compliance, and resistance to EMI/EMS interference. These attributes make it the ideal solution for harsh operating conditions, including high-altitude avionics systems, naval bridge displays, and military ground vehicle control panels.“ShadowSense is simply the ideal touch technology for Avionics and Military applications ,” said Chris Haan, Vice President of Business Development at ProtoLogic EDS Inc. “It overcomes the limitations of legacy technologies and allows us to deliver optically superior, highly durable, and responsive touch systems for our clients in mission-critical environments.”Commitment to Quality and CertificationTogether, Baanto and ProtoLogic will focus on delivering fully qualified and certified HMI display solutions that meet or exceed industry and military standards such as RS-103, MIL-3008, and other relevant certifications. This partnership reflects Baanto’s unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and providing dependable touch interface solutions where precision and reliability are paramount.About BaantoBaanto International Ltd. is a leading developer of patented, high-performance touch sensing solutions. Through its ShadowSense platform, Baanto delivers both active and passive implementations of touch technology across a wide range of sectors, including education, corporate boardrooms, digital signage, and mission-critical military applications. Baanto offers solutions in sizes ranging from 8 inches to over 300 inches and supports clients through direct and partner channels across North and South America, Europe, and Asia.Website: www.baanto.com About ProtoLogic EDS Inc.ProtoLogic EDS Inc. is a U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing company specializing in ruggedized electronic solutions for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. With decades of experience in designing and producing advanced display systems, control interfaces, and embedded computing platforms, ProtoLogic is known for delivering robust, mission-ready solutions tailored to demanding operational environments. Their expertise spans a wide range of applications, including avionics, naval systems, ground vehicles, and industrial control — all engineered to meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and environmental resilience.Website: www.protologiceds.com Av UtukuriChief Executive OfficerBaanto International Ltd.Email: autukuri@baanto.comChris HaanVice President, Business DevelopmentProtoLogic EDS Inc.Email: chaan@protologiceds.com

