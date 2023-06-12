Vizetto and Lenovo Join Forces to Revolutionize the Remote Meeting Experience on Any Video Conference Platform
Combining Reactiv SUITE with state-of-the-art computing to deliver solutions that transform remote meetings into an Augment Reality, immersive experience.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto, a leading provider of interactive software solutions, is collaborating with Lenovo, a global technology leader, to enhance customer engagement through the powerful Reactiv SUITE platform. This strategic collaboration brings together the best of Lenovo's cutting-edge technology and Vizetto's innovative software, delivering unparalleled value to any customer that is looking to deliver a more engaging remote meeting experience, regardless of industry.
In today's fast-paced digital landscape, where attention spans are shrinking, capturing and maintaining audience engagement is paramount. According to our research, conducted with hundreds of users worldwide through more than 70,000 hours of meetings on our platform, businesses using Reactiv SUITE powered by Lenovo hardware have experienced up to a 250% increase in customer engagement. This statistic underscores the critical role that engagement plays in the long-term success of the future of work. Reactiv SUITE, in combination with Lenovo's advanced hardware solutions, is a game-changer for businesses seeking to create impactful experiences that resonate with their customers.
Studies have consistently shown that engaged audiences are more likely to retain information, contribute ideas, and take action. The Reactiv SUITE platform equips users with an array of dynamic features, such as immersive camera view, that integrates brand and business cards, AR view where your camera image and content are balanced, best-in-class inking and real-time whiteboarding tools, and the ability to work with all of your existing content. The solution is designed to help you captivate audiences by making them feel like they are in the same room with you during a remote presentation.
Partnering with Lenovo OEM Solutions, which provides expansive capabilities support -- ranging from long-life products, customization, dedicated program management, and a best-in-class deployment model, has provided a trusted platform that seamlessly integrates and elevates the Reactiv SUITE experience to new heights. The advanced touch technologies and stunning displays offered by Lenovo ThinkPad® Yoga™ contribute significantly to the overall engagement levels achieved through Reactiv SUITE. The seamless fusion of powerful ThinkCentre® desktops and ThinkStation® workstations for larger scale implementations along with innovative software creates an immersive environment that sparks creativity, stimulates collaboration, and leaves a lasting impression.
"As the future of work continues to evolve, businesses must adapt and embrace technologies that drive engagement," said Johanny Payero, Director OEM Marketing Strategy and Planning at Lenovo. "Our collaboration with Vizetto and the Reactiv SUITE solution allow Lenovo customers to break free from traditional, passive presentations and unlock the true potential of interactive experiences. The substantial increase in engagement that our users have witnessed is a testament to the power of our combined offering."
“The importance of engagement cannot be overstated, especially in the context of the future of work,” said Av Utukuri, Founder & CEO at Vizetto. “As remote work, hybrid models, and virtual events become more prevalent, businesses must find innovative ways to connect with their audiences and create memorable experiences. Reactiv SUITE, powered by Lenovo, offers a transformative solution that enables organizations to stand out, make a lasting impact, and build stronger connections with customers.”
About Vizetto:
Vizetto is a leading provider of innovative digital communication solutions. Its flagship product, Reactiv SUITE, is a game-changing app that transforms the remote meeting experience and boosts Engagement by 250%. Vizetto is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit vizetto.com.
Reactiv SUITE in action