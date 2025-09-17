Submit Release
Flasher High School Students Visit Court

On September 17th, U.S. Constitution Day, the Business Law class from Flasher, led by Stacy LaDuke, visited the supreme sourt to listen to a live oral argument and visit with members of the court after arguments completed. Attorneys for the appellant and appellee also stayed to answer general questions about the legal process and the work that they do for their parties.

Justices Daniel Crothers and Lisa McEvers took questions from the students about how an appeal reaches the state supreme court, and addressed other topics including the work of district courts, secondary trauma faced by attorneys and judges, and what the daily schedule of a justice looks like, among many other topics. This is the second consecutive school year that Flasher has attended oral arguments.

 

Justices Daniel Crothers and Lisa McEvers answer questions from Flasher High School students.

