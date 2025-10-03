Judge Andrew Eyre Investure - October 2 Photos

The formal investiture ceremony for Judge Andrew Eyre was held on October 2, 2025 in the Grand Forks County courthouse, followed by a reception. In attendance were Supreme Court justices, Governor Kelly Armstrong, district court and local judges, as well as other court personnel, family, and friends. Judge Eyre was admitted to the ND bar in 2013 and most recently worked in the Grand Forks County state’s attorney office. Governor Armstrong appointed Judge Eyre to fill a judicial vacancy created in the Northeast Central Judicial District following the retirement of Judge Thelen.

The investiture ceremony highlighted a central theme: the vital role of service to the community. Judge Eyre, along with other speakers, emphasized the importance of professionalism and civility, both within the courtroom and in everyday life. Judge Eyre called on individuals to step forward as community leaders by embracing a spirit of service to others. He encouraged treating every person with dignity—whether presenting arguments in court, mentoring young athletes, or engaging in daily interactions. Judge Eyre’s guiding principle can be summed up simply: choose to do what is right, even when doing wrong might go unnoticed.

Above, Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers, with Presiding Judge Don Hager looking on.

Haley Wamstad, Grand Forks State’s Attorney

Gretchen Handy, representing the Grand Forks bar association, presented a judicial robe to Judge Eyre and his wife, attorney Maggie Eyre, held it as he put it on.

Judge Kristi Pettit Venhuizen administering the judicial oath

Governor Kelly Armstrong speaking to attendees.

Judge Eyre