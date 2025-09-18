BLR’s TrainingToday® Wins 2025 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

BLR Logo

BLR's flagship training solution, TrainingToday, has been honored with two Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2025.

Receiving recognition from Brandon Hall Group underscores the impact TrainingToday has on organizations seeking to reduce compliance risk while creating a culture of learning.” — Kim St. Lawrence, Sr. VP of Product, BLR

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLR's flagship training solution, TrainingToday, has been honored with two Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2025:Silver in Best Compliance TrainingBronze in Best Off-the-Shelf Learning LibraryThe awards recognize TrainingToday’s innovative approach to delivering engaging, compliance-focused training that drives measurable results for organizations across industries.One standout example is the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, which partnered with TrainingToday to modernize its employee training program. By leveraging the HR All-Access library and TrainingToday’s intuitive learning management system, the museum replaced manual training processes with automated course assignments, interactive content, and streamlined reporting. The implementation reduced the administrative burden, improved compliance rates, and boosted employee engagement.“TrainingToday had all the content needed in one convenient library. That, combined with the dedicated customer service team, made TrainingToday the most cost-effective solution.” Karrah Merritt, Director of Talent and People Development at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.TrainingToday distinguishes itself with:HR and EHS compliance courses that are updated regularly by in-house legal experts to reflect current regulations.A learning management system (LMS) that supports automated scheduling, real-time reporting, and configurable learning paths.Courses designed to support engagement and retention through interactive knowledge checks, scenario-based learning, and follow-up reinforcement.“Receiving recognition from Brandon Hall Group underscores the impact TrainingToday has on organizations seeking to reduce compliance risk while creating a culture of learning. We are proud to partner with clients like the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to deliver training that not only meets regulatory requirements but also inspires employee growth.” Kim St Lawrence, Senior Vice President of Product at BLRThe Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the learning and development industry, recognizing organizations that achieve measurable results through innovative learning practices. For more information about TrainingToday, visit https://blr.com/employee-training About BLR:For nearly 50 years, BLR has been the trusted compliance and training partner for HR and EHS teams operating in highly regulated industries. Our suite of products has continuously evolved to meet today's regulatory requirements and industry demands. With long-standing expertise in HR legislative and EHS regulatory compliance, BLR is uniquely positioned to equip businesses with the guidance needed to navigate federal and state regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and foster a safe and productive working environment. Staying true to our founding purpose and unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy, we empower businesses with the knowledge needed to navigate today’s dynamic business and regulatory environments.

