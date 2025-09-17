Gov. Brian Kemp Proclaims Sept. 27 as Nat'l Hunting & Fishing Day: Celebrate at an Event Near You

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a proclamation officially recognizing Sat. Sept. 27, 2025, as National Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is hosting 11 special events to celebrate, so select an event and plan to join us!

“Georgia has a rich and storied tradition of hunting and angling, that dates back further than the state itself and carries forward to this day. Hunting and angling continue to be an integral component of the cultural fabric of communities throughout the state, and over recent years have offered a growing number of participants an opportunity to connect with nature on a personal level while simultaneously providing food security, a sense of self-sufficiency, and both mental and physical health benefits,” states the proclamation signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. “Georgia’s hunters and anglers were among the first conservationists to support the establishment of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to conserve fish, wildlife and their habitat, and through their license fees helped fund state efforts to provide for healthy and sustainable natural resources.” See the full proclamation at GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

Events scheduled for NHF Day in Georgia include family/kid fishing events and Outdoor Adventure Days which offer multiple activities like archery, fishing, shooting and more. Events are spread out across the whole state – meaning that one is probably near you!

“By hosting these events and celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day, we hope to salute the rich tradition of fishing, hunting and sport shooting and also introduce new audiences to some of these outdoor activities and help make them more aware of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation,” said Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Director Ted Will. “So, be sure to put Sept. 27 on your calendar and pick an event to help you and your family get outside and try something new.”

In addition to these 11 exciting events, a FREE fishing day is offered to all Georgia residents on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. On this day, Georgia residents do NOT need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

The U.S. Congress and President Richard Nixon first established NHF Day in 1972 to recognize the efforts made by hunters and anglers. Through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, U.S. sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion--that’s more than $100,000 every 30 minutes being raised for conservation.

For more information on NHF Day in Georgia, including a complete listing and description of all offered events, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

###