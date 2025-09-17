Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to hold arguments at Missouri State University-West Plains





17 September 2025





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, has announced plans to hold oral arguments Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Missouri State University-West Plains. The special session is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Fowler Lecture Hall in Looney Hall, 128 Garfield Avenue, in West Plains. The event is open to the public and offers a unique opportunity to observe appellate court arguments firsthand.





The session will begin with an introduction by Judge Jeffrey Bates, after which a three-judge panel comprising Judges Don Burrell, Jack Goodman, and Matthew Hamner will hear oral arguments in an appeal from the Texas County circuit court. After the arguments, time permitting, the judges will answer questions from the audience.





Bates was appointed to the court of appeals in 2003. Before his appointment to the court, he engaged in the private practice of law in Springfield.





Burrell was appointed to the court of appeals in 2008 after serving as a circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County). Prior to his judicial service, Burrell practiced law in Springfield and Kansas City.





Goodman was appointed to the court of appeals in 2020 after serving as a circuit judge in the 39th Judicial Circuit (Barry, Lawrence, and Stone counties). He previously served in the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives and engaged in private practice.





Hamner was appointed to the court of appeals in 2024 after serving as a circuit judge in the 26th Judicial Circuit (Camden, Laclede, Miller, Moniteau, and Morgan Counties) and as an associate circuit judge for Camden County. Before his judicial service, Hamner practiced law privately.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, regularly hears arguments at its courtrooms in Springfield and Poplar Bluff, but it also holds special sessions at other sites within its 44-county territory to increase public access to the court's proceedings.









