Lisa Ann Oliveira Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Story of Grit, Grace, and Rising from the Ashes

FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Ann Oliveira, bestselling author, award-winning Realtor, and 18-time Ironman finisher, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares her incredible journey of surviving trauma, breaking cycles, and becoming a force for change in every space she enters.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Oliveira opens up about the pain that shaped her, the races that tested her, and the mission that now drives her forward—from teaching and real estate to books, speaking, and legacy-building. Her episode is a raw, powerful reminder that anything is possible when you refuse to quit and choose to rise—again and again."Just because you're the underdog doesn't mean you have to live in the dog house," said Oliveira.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-ann-oliveira

