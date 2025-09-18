SmartGraft® by Vision Medical Expands Global Reach with New Distribution in Armenia and India.

Cutting-edge hair restoration technology expands its reach on six continents, delivering advanced, minimally invasive (FUE) solutions worldwide.

GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vision Medical, Inc. proudly announces a major milestone for its groundbreaking SmartGraft technology distributed across six continents, with its latest partnerships launching in India and Armenia.SmartGraft, a state-of-the-art, minimally invasive Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) device, continues to set new standards in hair restoration. Designed with both physicians and patients in mind, SmartGraft delivers natural-looking results designed with precision, speed, and safety in mind, all while streamlining the transplant process with advanced harvesting, storage, and implantation capabilities.“With Smart Solutions RX and the strength of our international partners, SmartGraft is not just changing the landscape of hair restoration, it's redefining what's possible for physicians around the world,” said Cheryl Cox, Executive Vice President of SmartGraft. “Armenia and India are a key part of our continued global expansion, joining our efforts to bring education and minimally invasive hair restoration solutions to providers around the world.”The newest international distributor, Expert Medical Group , brings a deep understanding of medical innovation and a passion for elevating patient outcomes in Armenia. As SmartGraft's presence grows globally, this strategic partnership opens doors to bringing world-class hair restoration technology to Armenia and its surrounding markets.“We are thrilled to bring SmartGraft to Armenia,” said Hakob Khachatryan, Founder and CEO of Expert Medical Group. “Our providers and their patients deserve access to the best global technologies. SmartGraft’s efficiency, precision, and minimally invasive design perfectly align with the high standards we demand at Expert Medical Group.”Hayk Kirakosyan, Co-Founder and Vice President of Expert Medical Group, added, “We are equally excited to showcase SmartGraft’s benefits across the nation through our partnership with 1TV Armenia Public Television Company of Armenia. This visibility allows us to educate patients and providers about advanced hair restoration options and further strengthen our commitment to delivering world-class solutions in our region.”The milestone in Armenia follows SmartGraft’s expansion into India in 2024, led by Dr. Samiksha Tyagi of Treatmedology Clinic in Delhi. “SmartGraft has transformed the way we approach hair restoration in India,” said Dr. Samiksha Tyagi. “Patients are seeking minimally invasive solutions with faster recovery and more natural outcomes, and SmartGraft has exceeded expectations on all fronts. Our patients’ results are fabulous. We are proud to be part of bringing this technology to our region in India.”These latest launches reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global reach and advancing technologies that elevate patient care. SmartGraft’s rapid expansion is further fueled by its Smart Solutions RX™ partnership, a comprehensive platform designed to support providers with tools, training, and marketing services that help accelerate growth and enhance clinical outcomes.“The partnership between Smart Solutions RX and SmartGraft represents the perfect marriage of science-backed technology with proven provider product and support,” said Cynthia Rager, President of Smart Solutions RX. “Together, we’re not only offering innovative solutions for hair loss but also empowering physicians worldwide with the services, education, and tools they need to achieve the best patient outcomes.”SmartGraft’s reach now includes robust distribution and training support across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, underscoring its commitment to accessibility, innovation, and patient satisfaction.“When we created SmartGraft, we envisioned a world where world-class hair restoration would be accessible across every corner of the globe,” said Roger Parkin, Founder of SmartGraft. “With our new partnerships in Armenia and India, we’ve brought that vision to six continents, and we’re just getting started.”About Vision Medical and SmartGraftVision Medical is the developer of SmartGraft, a leader in FUE hair restoration technology. SmartGraft empowers medical professionals with a safe, efficient, and advanced hair transplant system that combines innovation, ease of use, and natural results. As a cornerstone of Smart Solutions RX™, SmartGraft is trusted by physicians globally and supported by an ecosystem of clinical, technical, and marketing excellence. Please see media contact for distributorship opportunities in your region.Media Contact:Cynthia RagerPresident of Smart Solutions RX, Inc.President & COO of SmartGraftsocial@smartgraft.com+1 239-451-5650Instagram: @SmartGraft / @SmartSolutionsRXLinkedIn: @SmartGraft / @SmartSolutionsRXFacebook: @SmartGraft / @SmartSolutionsRX

