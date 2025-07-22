Smart Solutions RX® Expands Precision Hair Restoration with STIMUL8 Method™

Global leaders in hair restoration redefine hair restoration with genomic precision and provider-focused innovation

GLEN MILLS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Solutions RX , a clinical innovation leader in hair restoration, announces the continued expansion of its precision-based ecosystem with the STIMUL8 Method™, a provider-centered, genomically driven model transforming the way hair loss is understood and treated.Founded in 2019 as the sister company to SmartGraft, Smart Solutions RX bridges biotechnology and real-world clinical practice. In just six years, the company has grown into six specialized divisions supporting professionals across dermatology, trichology, and aesthetic medicine.At the center of this growth is STIMUL8, the company’s flagship platform that combines clinical education, personalized diagnostics, biologic solutions, and provider support in a unified hair restoration strategy. Led by Jana McDaniel, Director of Strategic Accounts and Product Development, the program empowers providers to implement the STIMUL8 Method directly into clinical practice.“The STIMUL8 Program starts with a 16-hour, self-paced online certification, eight 2-hour modules covering foundational science, protocols, patient communication, and business implementation,” said McDaniel. Certified providers gain 24/7 access to a dedicated STIMUL8 Provider Portal, which includes treatment protocols, practice tools, marketing content, case libraries, and exclusive product discounts. Telehealth-enabled prescription access is available for both prescribing and non-prescribing providers through a national medical director network.Built on genomics and regenerative therapy, the STIMUL8 Method delivers both short-term results and sustainable restoration through a comprehensive system that includes diagnostics, customized compounded medications, biologic interventions, and structured home care.The program begins with the ALO Test, a CLIA-certified genetic panel that reveals biological risk factors and treatment responsiveness, enabling providers to bypass trial-and-error methods. Based on the test results, therapies are compounded to fit the patient’s genetic profile and may be supplemented with in-office biologic treatments like SMART eXo, Smart Solutions RX’s exosome product line.SMART eXo Pure (100+ Billion exosomes) is designed for routine application, while SMART eXo Genesis (200+ Billion) supports post-surgical recovery and intensive follicular regeneration. Internal support is provided through LOCKrx, a nutraceutical system offering targeted gut, immune, hormonal, and micronutrient support for comprehensive follicular health. Non-prescribing providers can also offer customized protocols via the integrated telehealth network, expanding access and ensuring consistent care across provider types. For surgical practices, SmartGraft’s FUE technology can be combined with SMART eXo Genesis to improve graft viability and healing, bridging surgical and non-surgical modalities.Smart Solutions RX delivers a turnkey system designed to produce clinical results, streamline operations, and drive business growth for a range of professionals, from MDs and NPs to trichologists, estheticians, and med spa owners.The company will offer a hands-on certification event at the upcoming American Hair Loss Council (AHLC) conference in Fort Lauderdale. Scheduled for September 5, the full-day course includes STIMUL8 Certification (Modules 1 & 2), ALO Test administration and analysis, live demonstrations of compounding and biologic therapies, and training in SMART eXo and LOCKrx systems.About Smart Solutions RXSmart Solutions RX is a clinically driven company dedicated to equipping providers with tools, training, and therapies that merge genomic precision with regenerative science. Headquartered in the United States of America, Solutions RX is redefining the future of aesthetic and medical care through science, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. By aligning education, biologics, diagnostics, and business support under one platform, Smart Solutions RX is redefining how hair restoration is delivered, from root to result.Media Contact:Cynthia RagerPresident of Smart Solutions RX, Inc.President of SmartGraftsocial@smartsolutionsrx.com239-451-5650Instagram: @SmartSolutionsRX / @SmartGraftLinkedIn: @ SmartSolutionsRX / @SmartGraftFacebook: @SmartSolutionsRX / @SmartGraftSOURCE Smart Solutions RX, Inc.

