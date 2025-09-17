Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,378 in the last 365 days.

Financial Times chapel solidarity with Reach journalists

The FT chapel has sent their full support as members are consulted over next steps.

Full motion:

"A planned total headcount reduction of 321 will seriously damage quality journalism at the UK and Ireland's largest commercial publisher. Despite management claims for the creation of a Live News Network, the target would halve the number of dedicated journalist jobs at the Mirror, for example.

"We fully support the Reach Group chapel in their statement that 'AI must not be used to replace journalists [and] there must be full disclosure on all ways AI is being used.'

"We send support and solidarity as the NUJ consults members over next steps."

NUJ decries new job cuts by Reach plc

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Financial Times chapel solidarity with Reach journalists

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more