Financial Times chapel solidarity with Reach journalists

The FT chapel has sent their full support as members are consulted over next steps.

Full motion:

"A planned total headcount reduction of 321 will seriously damage quality journalism at the UK and Ireland's largest commercial publisher. Despite management claims for the creation of a Live News Network, the target would halve the number of dedicated journalist jobs at the Mirror, for example.

"We fully support the Reach Group chapel in their statement that 'AI must not be used to replace journalists [and] there must be full disclosure on all ways AI is being used.'

"We send support and solidarity as the NUJ consults members over next steps."