Governor Hochul and PGA of America Announce Three Elite Golf Championships Coming to New York State

Hosting these major events at Bethpage requires State Parks to commit resources to prepare the venue. In addition, State Parks has worked with PGA on terms that include lower or no host fees. The 2035 PGA Championship at Oak Hill is being supported by $3 million in grants from Empire State Development. These funds will assist with public transportation and site restoration, and enable I LOVE NY to promote regional tourism destinations and Taste NY products. Events like these support regional economies; the 2023 PGA Championship was estimated to generate $190 million in economic impact.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State is incredibly proud of its continued partnership with the PGA of America and its members. Large scale, world-renowned events like these showcase our beautiful state to a global audience, drawing attention to all the wonderful things that make New York truly unique, while supporting small businesses and business owners in host communities. Ahead of next week’s Ryder Cup competition, today’s announcement demonstrates New York’s commitment to hosting championship-caliber golf at its world-class courses over the next 10 years.”

Oak Hill Country Club President Ron Billitier said, “We are extremely grateful for our partnership with the PGA of America, and we are excited to bring the 2035 PGA Championship back to Oak Hill Country Club. The East Course, our membership, and the Greater Rochester community welcome the opportunity to test the World’s best golfers in an iconic and world-class setting here at Oak Hill. Having recently hosted our fourth PGA Championship on the restored East Course, we’re confident our fifth will set a new standard and honor a worthy champion. I’d also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and commitment to supporting major championship golf in our great state.”

Since the founding of the PGA of America in 1916 at the Wanamaker Store in Manhattan, and the first PGA Championship held that same year in Bronxville, New York State and the PGA have shared a distinguished history. No state has hosted more PGA Championships than New York, including recent successes during the 101st Championship in 2019 at Bethpage State Park and the 105th Championship in 2023 at Oak Hill Country Club.