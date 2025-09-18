Bolt Printing Emphasizes Human Expertise Amid Rise of AI in Customer Service
As AI chatbots expand, Bolt Printing emphasizes what tech can’t replace: real people delivering customer service, file prep, and skilled decoration.
“At Bolt, AI is great for automation — but it can’t replace a human voice, or the skilled eyes that prepare production files, or the decorators who bring a design to life,” said Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing. “From customer service to screen printing and embroidery, every step requires people with experience, judgment, and care.”
While other companies replace service roles with bots, Bolt’s promise remains clear:
Customer Service: Real people answer the phone and guide customers through complex orders.
Production Files: Skilled staff check every detail, making sure artwork works perfectly in print or embroidery.
Decoration: Every shirt, hat, and tote is decorated by people with specialized skills.
Bolt balances automation with craftsmanship. Robolto may be the mascot, but customers know the heart of Bolt Printing is human.
Bolt Printing is a leader in custom printed apparel, built on the values of speed, transparency, and exceptional service. Founded in 2009, Bolt manufactures in-house, offering screen printing and embroidery with lightning-fast turnaround. The company’s promise is simple: real people, real answers, and real results. Learn more about fast turnaround printing.
