Bolt Printing Emphasizes Human Expertise Amid Rise of AI in Customer Service

Meet Robolto — our mascot since before AI was trendy From design review to precision production, skilled staff ensure every detail is right. Before printing, real people prepare and review every file — catching details AI can’t. When you call Bolt, a real person picks up — guiding you through deadlines, fabrics, and designs.

As AI chatbots expand, Bolt Printing emphasizes what tech can’t replace: real people delivering customer service, file prep, and skilled decoration.

AI is great for automation, but it can’t replace a human voice or skilled eyes. Every order at Bolt Printing is powered by real people who bring expertise, care, and craft.” — Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is everywhere, from chatbots to automated design tools. Bolt Printing even has its own robot mascot, Robolto, created long before the AI boom. But while Robolto symbolizes Bolt’s tech-forward culture, the company says one thing hasn’t changed: real people make the difference.“At Bolt, AI is great for automation — but it can’t replace a human voice, or the skilled eyes that prepare production files, or the decorators who bring a design to life,” said Lana Corsano, Founder & CEO of Bolt Printing. “From customer service to screen printing and embroidery , every step requires people with experience, judgment, and care.”While other companies replace service roles with bots, Bolt’s promise remains clear:Customer Service: Real people answer the phone and guide customers through complex orders.Production Files: Skilled staff check every detail, making sure artwork works perfectly in print or embroidery.Decoration: Every shirt, hat, and tote is decorated by people with specialized skills.Bolt balances automation with craftsmanship. Robolto may be the mascot, but customers know the heart of Bolt Printing is human.About Bolt PrintingBolt Printing is a leader in custom printed apparel , built on the values of speed, transparency, and exceptional service. Founded in 2009, Bolt manufactures in-house, offering screen printing and embroidery with lightning-fast turnaround. The company’s promise is simple: real people, real answers, and real results. Learn more about fast turnaround printing

