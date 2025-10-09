Submit Release
Bolt Printing Enhances Proof Approval System with In-House Technology for Faster, Clearer Communication

New proprietary system improves customer communication, file handling, and embellishment transparency across Bolt’s manufacturing workflow.

This upgrade reflects our three-tier focus—technology, manufacturing, and service—working together to deliver unmatched speed and clarity.”
— Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO, Bolt Printing
BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bolt Printing today announced a major enhancement to its online proof approval system—a technology designed and developed entirely in-house. The proprietary platform connects directly with Bolt’s production systems, giving customers an easier, faster, and clearer way to communicate during the order review process.

The new system integrates real-time messaging, drag-and-drop file uploads, and embellishment visibility, allowing customers to see the exact decoration method being used—screen printing, embroidery, or other processes—with a single click.

By developing this technology internally, Bolt Printing can tailor the experience to its unique manufacturing environment and customer workflow. The result: fewer errors, faster turnarounds, and a smoother proofing experience.

“Our team built this technology from the ground up to fit the way we manufacture and serve customers,” said Lana Corsano, Founder and CEO of Bolt Printing. “This upgrade reflects our three-tier focus—technology, manufacturing, and service—working together to deliver unmatched speed and clarity.”

The new proof system also features color-coded highlights that help customers identify key information, such as artwork issues or approval notes, before finalizing an order.

Customers can view a short demonstration of the upgrade at Watch the update overview

