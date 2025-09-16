F&G seeks information about mule deer buck illegally shot in Unit 31

Fish and Game officers are asking the public for any information regarding a mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Unit 31 on the afternoon of Sept. 8.

The deer was shot illegally with a rifle near Forest Service Road 008/Mill Creek Road. The only seasons open for deer in Unit 31 at that time were archery-only hunts, and any-weapon seasons don't open there until Oct. 10. A white pickup with a beige/tan fabric topper shell was observed in the area, and officers believe its occupants may have additional information.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call Conservation Officer Ben Hurd at 208-204-3123, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. People providing information can remain anonymous, and information leading to charges may be eligible for a reward.