Beyond crisis response: How Compassionate Contact Corps uses human connection to transform suicide prevention

When we think about suicide prevention, we often focus on crisis intervention—the critical moment when someone reaches out for help. But what if we could intervene earlier, before the crisis develops? What if we could address the underlying isolation and disconnection that contributes to suicidal ideation in the first place?

That’s exactly what VA’s Compassionate Contact Corps (CCC) accomplishes through a simple yet profound innovation: regular, meaningful human connection.

The hidden crisis: Loneliness as a suicide risk factor

The statistics are sobering. Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared loneliness a “social epidemic,” and the research reveals why this matters so critically for suicide prevention:

Veterans experiencing chronic loneliness are three times more likely to have suicidal thoughts.

Loneliness increases the risk of depression and anxiety—conditions that significantly contribute to suicide risk.

Social isolation compounds other risk factors, making Veterans more vulnerable during difficult periods.

The health impacts of loneliness are equivalent to smoking half a pack of cigarettes daily, affecting both physical and mental well-being.

For many Veterans, especially those navigating “The Deadly Gap”—the vulnerable first year after military service when suicide risk peaks—social isolation becomes a dangerous accelerant for mental health challenges. What might initially seem like a peripheral concern represents a core risk factor that demands systematic intervention.

A different approach: Non-clinical prevention

Traditional suicide prevention focuses on clinical interventions during crisis moments. CCC takes a fundamentally different approach by addressing the social determinants that contribute to suicidal ideation before clinical symptoms emerge or escalate. This represents a significant aperture in our prevention strategy—moving beyond reactive care to proactive intervention.

Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic when Veteran isolation reached unprecedented levels, CCC matches trained VA volunteers with Veterans for weekly companionship calls. What started as an eight-facility emergency response has grown to over 120 VA facilities nationwide, with more than 1,000 volunteers providing over 55,000 hours of meaningful connection.

How connection prevents crisis

CCC operates on a simple principle: Regular human connection can prevent the downward spiral that leads to crisis. By addressing the primary drivers of social isolation, the program creates multiple intervention points:

Early Intervention: By connecting with Veterans experiencing mild to moderate loneliness, CCC intervenes before isolation deepens into clinical depression or anxiety.

Preventive Relationship Building: Weekly calls create consistent touchpoints that help Veterans maintain social connection and emotional stability.

Cultural Understanding: Many CCC volunteers belong to Veteran service organizations or are Veterans themselves, providing authentic peer support that understands the unique challenges of military service and transition.

Early Warning System: Trained volunteers can identify concerning changes in mood, behavior or circumstances—serving as leading indicators of potential crisis—and connecting Veterans to appropriate clinical resources when needed.

Bridge Building: For transitioning service members, CCC provides crucial connection during the vulnerable period when military community support ends but civilian support systems haven’t yet developed.

Evidence of impact

The results speak to CCC’s effectiveness as a suicide prevention intervention:

83% of participating Veterans report reduced loneliness.

78% report increased overall well-being.

86% feel that VA cares about their well-being.

These aren’t just satisfaction metrics. They represent measurable improvements in the social and emotional factors that contribute to suicide risk. These outcomes are indicative of CCC’s effectiveness in building the resilience that helps prevent crisis situations. When Veterans feel less lonely, more connected and more cared for, they’re developing protective factors against suicidal ideation.

Beyond individual impact: Systems change

CCC represents a paradigm shift in how we approach suicide prevention within health care systems. Rather than waiting for Veterans to reach clinical thresholds, CCC creates a safety net that catches Veterans before they fall into crisis.

This approach aligns with public health best practices that emphasize primary prevention, addressing root causes rather than just treating symptoms. By positioning social connection as a legitimate health care intervention, CCC is changing how we think about mental health and well-being across the Veterans Health Administration.

The program’s success has caught national attention, becoming an American Red Cross Signature Program and reaching over 14 million people through media coverage, being featured in publications like The New York Times and The Connection Cure. More importantly, CCC has demonstrated that non-clinical interventions can play a crucial role in comprehensive suicide prevention strategies.

Looking forward: Scaling connection

As we observe National Suicide Prevention Month, CCC offers a hopeful model for how we can expand our prevention toolkit. The program’s growth from 8 to 120+ facilities without federal mandates proves that effective, evidence-based approaches can scale organically when they deliver real value.

We’re now working to accredit social connection education for continuing education units, potentially reaching tens of thousands of VA clinicians with training on addressing loneliness as a clinical risk factor. We’re also exploring partnerships with the Department of Defense to extend CCC’s reach to transitioning service members during their most vulnerable period.

The power of simple connection

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of CCC is its simplicity. In an era of complex mental health interventions and sophisticated clinical protocols, CCC succeeds through something fundamentally human: one person regularly checking in with another.

A sentiment many of our volunteers hear is, “You are the only person who calls me every week.” That simple sentence captures why CCC works as suicide prevention—it ensures that no Veteran faces their struggles alone.

During National Suicide Prevention month we remember that preventing suicide requires more than crisis hotlines and emergency interventions, crucial as those services are. It requires creating communities of connection where Veterans feel valued, cared for and supported before crisis strikes.

The Compassionate Contact Corps proves that sometimes the most innovative solution is also the most human one: ensuring every Veteran knows someone cares enough to call.