Veteran’s journey with multiple sclerosis

When Veteran June Hamilton was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at 24, she was told her career and independence were over. Instead, she chose a different path. With support from her family, the G.I. Bill, and later the VA health care system, she pursued a degree in computer science, built a successful 30-year career and created a life on her own terms.

Her journey reflects the resilience of many Veterans with MS—and the vital role VA plays in supporting their health and independence.

Living with MS: Finding support through VA

MS is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that can cause fatigue, pain, mobility limitations and emotional challenges. For Veterans, it can also bring uncertainty about the future.

Through VA, Hamilton accessed care and resources that helped her manage symptoms and maintain her independence, including:

MS specialty care teams at VA medical centers nationwide.

Acupuncture and chiropractic care to reduce pain.

Mental health services and medications to treat depression.

Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) grants to make her home wheelchair accessible.

Clinical trials and research programs to expand future MS treatment options.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to use the tools available—whether it’s a cane, an electric chair or VA programs that make life more manageable,” she said. “Never give up. Keep trying to go one more step, but also give yourself rest. And when you need to, it’s okay to cry over spilled milk.”

VA resources for Veterans with MS

VA offers a variety of national resources for Veterans diagnosed with MS:

VA Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence (MSCoE): Specialized care, education and clinical research.

Telehealth Services: Access to MS care and support without long travel times.

Whole Health Services: Tools like health coaching, pain management and wellness apps to support living well with MS.

Housing and Adaptive Support: Programs like the SAH Grant help Veterans adapt their homes for mobility needs.

Mental Health and Peer Support: Counseling, group programs and resources to help Veterans cope emotionally with MS.

Hamilton’s story shows that while MS brings challenges, Veterans don’t face them alone. With resilience, support and access to VA’s comprehensive care network, Veterans with MS can build lives that reflect not just their diagnosis, but their determination and dreams.