The Essential Roles Played by Certified Holistic Nurses and Nurse Coaches in Healthcare Systems

Certified Holistic Nurses and Nurse Coaches promote whole-person healing—meeting physical, emotional, and spiritual needs for true wellness.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holistic Nurses and Nurse Coaches view people holistically. They consider all aspects of a person’s, emotional, mental, spiritual, psychological, and physical needs when planning their care. Nursing care is always person-centered and focuses on promoting health, wellness, and wellbeing as they help their clients heal and achieve a greater quality of life.

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation (AHNCC), incorporated in 1997, offer nurses a way to distinguish themselves as experts in Holistic Nursing practice or Nurse Coaching through nationally accredited certification examinations.

Holistic Nursing practice, regardless of the setting or role, draws on knowledge, theories, expertise, different ways of knowing, skills, and research to guide nurses in becoming partners, with clients in a mutually evolving process, that facilitates holism and healing.

A study by NurseJournal.org indicated that 35% of Holistic Nurses work in acute care hospitals. The other 65% practice in settings that include, but is not limited to, academic institutions, clinics, long-term care, schools, doctors’ offices, institutions, private practice, etc. Of those AHNCC certified nurses,51% work with historically undervalued and underserved communities.

People want holistic care:

The importance of caring for the whole person was brought to the forefront by the Covid pandemic. It is no longer enough to be treated for the symptoms secondary to Covid, receive surgery, or as the patient with a new colostomy in bed 225. People are increasingly seeking holistic care and therapies to address their health challenges and to promote their well-being. This in turn is driving the awareness and demand for Holistic Nursing practice.

Today AHNCC offers several Holistic Nursing or Nurse Coach certification options. To date, 6487 US and 44 International nurses have been certified in Holistic Nursing or Nurse Coaching. All AHNCC examinations are accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification [ABSNC] and are recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center [ANCC] Magnet Program. AHNCC Certifications are the only nationally accredited certification programs in Holistic Nursing and Nurse Coaching. Accreditation renewed fall of 2024.

AHNCC certification in Holistic Nursing or Nurse Coaching offers the following benefits:

* Validates competence, knowledge, skills, and expertise

* Assures the public that rigorous competency standards have been met

* Receives institutional and collegial recognition

* Supports career advancement

* Enhances credibility with consumers, employers, and other stakeholders

* Facilitates lifelong learning for personal and professional growth and development

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, a 501c (6) organization, was created to advance holistic, person-centered care that emphasizes clients as the experts of their own experience, and nurses as instruments of healing, by assuming full administrative authority and sole responsibility over credentialing programs based in the values, knowledge, and skills of Holistic Nursing. Contact AHNCC at info@ahncc.org.

