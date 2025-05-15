Documentaries of Healing, Restoration, and Reconciliation dealing with addiction and recovery.

GAHN logo AHNCC Logo

Called From Darkness - Nursing Organizations Support Transformational Documentary Series

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This press release is written on behalf of the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation and the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing. This documentary series explores the spiritual, emotional, social psychological, and physical dimensions of addiction recovery, healing and reconciliation. Each video in this six-part series, focuses on different populations suffering from addiction disorders, in the United States.

Homeboy Joy Ride is about a youth-based gang-intervention and rehabilitation program founded in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles. It offers a living model of community and transformation where individuals come together to heal themselves and each other and rebuild their communities by finding meaning and purpose.

Just Us shows the existential struggle of an indigenous community in Northern New Mexico.

Journeys on the Red Road focuses on an indigenous community in the Pacific Northwest. Losses and unresolved grief resulting in substance abuse disorders are discussed as well as the incorporation of traditional beliefs, values, and practices to facilitate healing and recovery.

Soul Sanctuary, Beit T’Shuvah, a long-term, residential treatment facility and synagogue in West Los Angeles, offers a multi-focused treatment center that approaches addiction as a spiritual malady. People with substance use disorders are offered a comprehensive Jewish spirituality that includes psychotherapy and redemption through right action and community. All who need care are welcome.

Stand Down features homeless veterans looking for a way to break through their isolation brought on by trauma, substance use disorders, or mental health problems.

Recovery Café explores a community where members who are in recovery or have mental health issues, have a safe place to deal with their problems, heal, and grow. This community provides a place who everyone is welcomed and accepted; where people know their name and story, and care whether they show up. A wide range of resources are offered.

Watch each film and listen to the dialogue led by an expert facilitator to better understand the communities highlighted. The movie and dialogue are 1.5 hours long and offer 1.5 CNEs for attendance. The CNE’s can be used to help meet the application criteria toward a holistic nursing certification or renewal of the AHNCC certification.

This video series shows how vulnerable communities can learn to live, thrive, and flourish when facilitated by volunteers and professionals who support, unconditionally accept and care for them, and when they are provided with essential resources. As we strive for a greater state of health and wellbeing in this country, healthy communities is one of the best resources a nation can have to guarantee its future.

To view these six videos click here.

About the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing and the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation.

The American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, a 501c (6) organization, was created to advance holistic, person-centered care that emphasizes clients as the experts of their own experience, and nurses as instruments of healing, by assuming full administrative authority and sole responsibility over credentialing programs based in the values, knowledge, and skills of Holistic Nursing. Contact Margaret Erickson at adminasst@ahncc.org.

The Global Academy of Holistic Nursing, a 501c (3) organization, contributes to and serves the global community by cultivating a network of holistic nursing scholars committed to social justice, expanding the role of transcultural integrative caring-healing processes within healthcare, and providing leadership in promoting and sustaining global health care transformation. Contact Helen Erickson at ed@gahnscholars.org

