The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Drop Sets: Comprehensive Systematic Review & Training Recommendations'

Drop Sets - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/drop-sets-comprehensive-systematic-review-and-training-recommendations

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new articles, new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

Strength-stability supersets are likely effective only because they function as a form of drop-set, but are likely not an optimal design for either supersets or drop sets. ” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from New Article: Drop Sets: Comprehensive Systematic Review and Training Recommendations - Related Course: Acute Variables: Set Strategies (Supersets, Pyramid Sets, and Drop-Sets) - Related Courses: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certificate ABSTRACTDrop sets are an advanced resistance training strategy defined by performing a set to muscular failure, followed immediately by one or more reductions in load and continuation to failure with minimal or no rest. This systematic review synthesizes all available comparative research on drop sets, originally included in the Brookbush Institute course Acute Variables: Set Strategies. Evidence indicates that drop sets with multiple load reductions may result in the largest improvements in muscular endurance and strength when compared with other set strategies (e.g., conventional sets, pyramid sets, supersets). Although hypertrophy outcomes are generally similar when comparing conventional and drop-set routines that have been volume-equated, drop sets may consolidate the stimulus of multiple straight sets into a single extended set, improving session efficiency. One multi-drop set may approximate the volume of two to three conventional sets. However, drop sets also result in larger immediate post-exercise decreases in power, requiring careful consideration when programming for athletes. This systematic review further investigated blood chemistry, cardiovascular responses, electromyographic activity, body composition, and force production, and concludes with evidence-based recommendations and a sample program.DEFINITIONDrop sets: Performing a set with repetitions-to-failure, followed by an immediate reduction in load and a continuation (without rest) of repetitions-to-failure, and potentially 1 or 2 more decreases in load ("drops") with repetitions-to-failure.- Single-drop example: Reps to failure with 80% and 60% of 1 RM load and minimal rest between loads.- Multiple-drops example: Reps to failure with 85, 65, and 45% of 1 RM load and minimal rest between loads.SUMMARY OF RESEARCH FINDINGS- Blood Chemistry and Cardiovascular Changes: Compared to conventional set protocols, drop sets may result in larger increases in serum concentrations of lactate, insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), growth hormone (GH), and testosterone in the hour following exercise; however, these increases may be a result of increased exercise volume, and not of the drop-set strategy itself. Additionally, immediately post-exercise, drop sets may result in larger increases in serum monocyte concentrations and similar increases in lymphocyte concentrations when compared to conventional set protocols. However, 1-day post-exercise conventional sets may result in larger increases in monocytes, and two days post-exercise, both protocols are likely to result in a return to pre-exercise values. Last, conventional sets and drop set protocols result in similar increases in intra-exercise HR and tissue oxygen saturation; however, the drop set protocol is likely to result in a larger increase in deoxygenated hemoglobin and a larger shift in heart variability correlated with a shift toward sympathetic nervous system activity.- Strength and Endurance: Drop set protocols resultFOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.