The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Range of Motion (ROM) and Hypertrophy: Systematic Review'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the Article: Range of Motion (ROM) and Hypertrophy: Systematic Review - Related Glossary Term: Lengthened Partials - Related Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Range of Motion (ROM) Range of Motion and Hypertrophy: Vote-counting AnalysisThis vote-counting analysis included all research studies that compared hypertrophy-related outcome measures following programs with exercises performed with different ranges of motion (ROM). Studies that did not include multiple groups comparing at least two different ROMs were excluded. Furthermore, because hypertrophy is a long-term adaptation to exercise, the methodology of the studies had to include a program of at least several weeks. Thirteen studies were identified, and three of those studies, Pedrosa et al. (2022), Bloomquist et al. (2013), and Wolf et al. (2025), and Kassiano et al. (2023) were included in an additional analysis of "lengthened partial ROM."- Four studies demonstrate that full ROM exercise increases muscle cross-sectional area (CSA) significantly more than partial ROM (especially shortened partial ROM), with at least 1 additional study showing a similar trend (that did not reach statistical significance).- Eight studies demonstrate that full and partial ROM exercise result in similar increases in muscle CSA, including at least one study showing a trend (that did not reach statistical significance) toward more hypertrophy with larger ROM exercise.- One study showed mixed results with some muscles exhibiting more hypertrophy with heavier partial ROM squats.- Lengthened partials are likely to result in more hypertrophy than shortened partials; however, lengthened partials, full ROM, and varied ROM programs are likely to result in similar hypertrophy.Based on this analysis...FOR THE COMPLETE ARTICLE, CLICK THE LINKS ABOVE!

