Secretary Naig Announces 9 Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grants

$355,000 in Choose Iowa cost-share grants will leverage a total investment of approximately $1.94 million

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 17, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today nine Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant recipients to expand small-scale meat processing capacity within Iowa. These cost-share grants, totaling $355,000, will help small businesses, many of whom are located in rural communities, make essential equipment purchases and facility improvements. Projects include the addition of new smokehouses, installation of freezer systems, expansion of processing lines, and the replacement or modernization of vital equipment, among other improvements. Secretary Naig made the announcement at Maxwell Custom Beef in Des Moines, one of the recipients of the grant.

“Choose Iowa is growing rapidly as more Iowans seek fresh, local products and more farmers and food businesses recognize the networking and promotional benefits offered to members,” said Secretary Naig. “These grants are helping small meat processors across Iowa expand their operations to better serve both producers and customers. Iowa’s livestock industry depends on accessible, high-quality processing, and these projects are a smart investment in that infrastructure. The strong demand for this Choose Iowa program also shows just how competitive these grants were, with far more applications than funding available. We’re proud to support these hard-working small businesses and look forward to seeing their continued growth.”

The Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant replaces a previous program that was created in 2021 and administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The Legislature authorized this new Choose Iowa grant program during the 2024 legislative session and allocated nearly $250,000 for its first year. An additional $250,000 was authorized during the 2025 session. This round of funding is utilizing appropriations from both fiscal years.

Choose Iowa received 23 grant requests totaling over $1.5 million, showing the strong interest and demand from processors statewide. The investment of $355,000 will leverage a combined investment of approximately $1.94 million across nine counties. Awardees could receive up to $100,000 and are required to provide at least a one-to-one financial match.

Weaver Meats | Afton | $40,000

Purchase of a RTE cooler and Enviro-Pak smokehouse.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $105,119

Cherokee Locker | Cherokee | $75,000

Purchase of a freezer and expansion of the cut and packing line.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $512,287

Maxwell Custom Beef (formerly Amend Packing Company) | Des Moines | $20,000

Upgrade and modernization of processing equipment.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $57,683

Tiefenthaler Quality Meats (Food Locker Service, Inc.) | Holstein | $45,000

Addition of a smokehouse.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $129,877

Milo Locker Meats (Tribal Meat LLC) | Milo | $75,000

Purchase and installation of a freezer facility.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $282,000

Friedrichsen Meat Company | Sutherland | $25,000

Purchase of a meat slicer, vacuum sealer and automatic double clipper for ground meat packaging.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $110,436

Skoglund Meats | West Bend | $25,000

Addition of a smokehouse.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $292,180

Winthrop Locker LLC | Winthrop | $25,000

Purchase of a 500T smokehouse.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $62,166

Yetter Locker | Yetter | $25,000

Incorporate harvest floor improvements, a rail processing cooler, and a finished product walk-in freezer.

Anticipated Total Project Cost: $388,872

Full details about the grant requirements are available on the Choose Iowa website.



Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program for Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation Grant accompanies similar Choose Iowa grants to support dairy innovation projects and value-added agriculture. Choose Iowa’s marketing and brand program, now with nearly 300 statewide members, continues to build momentum and visibility. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowaGrant@IowaAgriculture.gov. Find members or nearby farms and businesses at ChooseIowa.com.