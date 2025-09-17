Nicole Matheney Recognized by Influential Women 2025

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Matheney: Driving Operational Excellence and Empowering Leadership in TransportationNicole Matheney, Senior Director of Transportation Operations for Staples, is a distinguished operations and client success professional, recognized for her strategic leadership and commitment to empowering teams. Based in San Diego, CA, Nicole brings deep expertise in project and program management, stakeholder engagement, and cross-functional coordination, consistently delivering results that align with organizational goals.In her role at Staples, Nicole manages the full lifecycle of transportation initiatives, ensuring operational efficiency, design integrity, competitive pricing, and go-to-market strategies are executed flawlessly. Known for her exceptional negotiation skills, clear communication, and ability to thrive under pressure, she is committed to building scalable solutions while fostering long-term client and stakeholder relationships.Nicole recently completed her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership at National University, complementing her MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. Her educational background, combined with her professional experience, underscores her dedication to leadership excellence, analytical thinking, continuous growth and a champion for representation.When asked about the key to her success, Nicole emphasizes, “I attribute my success to consistently choosing impact over popularity—focusing on meaningful results rather than seeking recognition.” She also credits the best career advice she has received: “Always have something to say—because your voice and opinion matter, no matter the room you’re in.”As a Black woman navigating a historically male-dominated industry, Nicole acknowledges the challenges of overcoming biases while consistently proving her value. She advises young women entering the transportation field to “be yourself—authentically and unapologetically—and don’t underestimate the power of mentorship and building a strong, supportive network.” Mentorship is central to her philosophy, both personally and professionally; she believes in lifting others as she grows, creating space for guidance, growth, and shared success.Throughout her career, Nicole has demonstrated that operational excellence, strategic execution, and people-centered leadership are critical for achieving meaningful results. Her influence extends beyond her organization through thought leadership, mentorship initiatives, and a commitment to fostering inclusive and high-performing teams.Learn More about Nicole Matheney:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nicole-matheney Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.