CRi Celebrates 50 Years at Its 50th Anniversary Gala & CRi Honors on September 27

Come to CRi’s 50th Anniversary Gala as we honor caregivers and celebrate community heroes.

TYSONS CORNER, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 27, Community Residences, Inc. (dba CRi) will celebrate 50 years at the 50th Anniversary Gala & CRi Honors at Capital One Hall from 6-9:30 pm. Internationally-acclaimed recording artist and jazz virtuoso Tracy Hamlin will provide the perfect complement to an elegant wine dinner and awards ceremony for CRi’s supporters and family members.

The awards ceremony during the Gala will honor eleven caregivers, the 2025 Volunteer of the Year and five Candidates for CRi Champion of the Year. These inspiring women, Dr. Amanda Carter-Blair, Cary Hatch, Tania Hammock, Tiffany Meehan, and Christine Plummer, are all heroes but only one of them will be the strongest competitor and raise the most awareness and funds for CRi’s mission. This philanthropic initiative hopes to ensure that all individuals that CRi serves will be cared for in a house full of heart, regardless of their economic station in life.

“Our upcoming Gala will celebrate the incredible work that our caregiving organization has done over the last 50 years each and every day,” said Justin Zakia President & CEO of CRi. “CRi’s success would not have been possible without the generosity of our donors and dedicated front-line staff who support them through all aspects of daily life.”

Dr. Amanda Carter-Blair founded Care and Recreational Activities for Autistic People (CARAFAP, LLC), an organization that creates a supportive, inclusive environment for individuals with autism. Cary Hatch was recently honored by the Washington Business Journal with the inaugural Women Who Mean Business-Lifetime Achievement Award and is a frequent branding, regional advocacy, business leadership, and entrepreneurship speaker. Tania Hammock, CRi’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, drives strategic vision for services, integrated innovative models to enhance community-based care. Tiffany Meehan is a trailblazer in accessibility, inclusive technology, and strategic marketing, bringing both professional expertise and lived experience to every initiative. Christine Plummer, Chair of CRi’s Advocacy Committee, is devoted to building relationships that create opportunities to extend care for people with disabilities, like her son in CRi’s care.

Community Residences, Inc., previously known as Arlington Community Residences Inc., was established in 1975 to manage existing group residences and expand in Arlington County, Virginia. The first supervised home in Virginia for people with mental illness was opened, creating a model program for other communities in the state and beyond. Two years later, the first group home supporting people with intellectual disabilities opened to serve 12 individuals.

Community building is central to CRi’s mission, because belonging to strong connected communities allows both the individuals we serve and our organization to thrive. Events are one way that CRi connects with its community which, aside from our 50th Anniversary Gala, include an annual Community Fest (in 2026, on May 2) and ongoing community outreach. CRi fosters choice, respect, and independence for people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs through public education efforts as well. In 2026, CRi will increase its involvement in both the observances of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month (March) and Mental Health Awareness Month (May).

Visit our events website for ticket reservations, sponsorship opportunities, and or to support a campaign for one of the Candidates for CRi Champion of the Year.

