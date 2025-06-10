Google Scales Up Support for CRi, Delivers Unprecedented Investment

CRi, dedicated to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health diagnoses, announces Google Data Centers’ increased support.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Residences, Inc. (dba CRi), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health diagnoses, and complex medical or behavioral needs, proudly announces an unprecedented increase in financial support from Google Data Centers.

Google Data Centers’ Community Development & Engagement Team recently expanded its commitment to CRi more than sevenfold–a powerful testament to their shared goal of enhancing care for those in need.

Celebrating 50 years of service across the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia metro region, CRi empowers individuals to live as independently and fully as possible. The significant increase in funding from Google Data Centers will enable CRi to expand its programs, bolster service delivery, and further its mission of providing person-centered care.

“We are incredibly grateful for Google Data Centers’ continued support,” said Justin Zakia, CRi’s President and CEO. “Last year’s contribution was impactful, but this year’s unprecedented commitment demonstrates a deepened partnership that will allow us to make a greater difference in the lives of those we serve. Through the Community Development & Engagement Team, CRi is receiving significant support to fund the research and acquisition of a state-of-the-art Electronic Health Records (EHR) system. This investment will enhance the agency’s ability to deliver high-quality, efficient, and coordinated care to the individuals and families it serves.”

Google Data Centers’ support reflects its ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for good, while empowering community organizations that drive meaningful change.

"We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, and are honored to continue supporting CRi in its mission to provide critical services to those in need," said Arienne Thompson Plourde, Community Development & Engagement Sr. Program Manager. "By increasing our financial investment, as well as deepening our participatory support, we seek to empower CRi to extend its reach, innovate its services, and continue making a lasting impact in the community for the next 50 years and beyond.”

CRi will use this funding–and continued support from generous corporate and individual donors–for long-term sustainability of its residential and community-based services.

For more information about CRi and its initiatives, please visit www.mycri.org. Connect with us on YouTube and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.