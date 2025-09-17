State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2024 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures Report - For September 17, 2025

State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases 2024 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures Report

“The bipartisan forfeiture legislation passed in 2021 is doing what it was meant to do — restore civil liberties and focus on the most serious cases,” Auditor Julie Blaha said. “We expect this downward trend to continue, giving Minnesotans confidence that the process is being used appropriately.”

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2024 Asset Forfeitures and Forfeiture Expenditures Report, which shows that law enforcement agencies reported 3,506 completed forfeitures last year — down 9% from 2023. Net proceeds from state forfeitures totaled $4.3 million, with another $1.7 million received through federal equitable sharing programs, bringing the total to just over $6.0 million.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and controlled substance offenses remained the top reasons for forfeitures, together making up 64% of forfeitures in 2024, compared to 78% in 2023. Controlled substance forfeitures fell slightly to 1,332 cases (38%), while DUI-related forfeitures dropped to 906 cases (26%).

Key highlights from the report include:

3,506 completed forfeitures were reported by 218 law enforcement agencies in 2024. In 2023, 243 law enforcement agencies reported 3,873 completed forfeitures.

$6.0 million in net proceeds, compared to $5.3 million in 2023, including $4.3 million from state forfeitures and $1.7 million from federal equitable sharing programs.

Vehicles made up 40% of seized property, followed by firearms (36%), cash (21%), and other property (3%).

Agencies with 100+ forfeitures include the Minnesota State Patrol (690), Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division (348), Minneapolis Police Department (304), and West Metro Drug Task Force (103), accounting for 41% of all completed forfeitures.

$8.0 million in forfeiture expenditures, up from $7.1 million in 2023, with 75% spent on capital expenses, professional services, other operating costs, and salaries.

210 agencies reported that they didn’t process forfeitures, up from 191 in 2023.

Press Availability: Auditor Blaha will be available for media interviews on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact Nadine Kottom-Dale at 612-391-7000 or nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us.

For background purposes, the Minnesota Legislature authorized local law enforcement agencies to use forfeited property for law enforcement purposes or sell the property and use the proceeds of the sale for authorized agency activities in 1971. State laws governing property that is subject to forfeiture proceedings, and the actual disposition of the forfeited property, have changed considerably since its inception. A more detailed history of Minnesota forfeiture legislation can be found on pages 5-7 of the report.

View the full report on the OSA website.

xxx