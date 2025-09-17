Forbes Features Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM in Analysis of Gen Z, Feedback Culture, and Future of Work

How Gen Z Thinks About Feedback vs Managers, Forbes Gen Z's Workplace Expectations, Forbes

They want to know if they’re doing well, and what to improve. When they don’t get that feedback, it feels like a void. That’s not entitlement; that’s being coachable.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, CEO of digital agency NEWMEDIA.COM , has been featured extensively in Forbes in a sharp, generationally insightful piece titled: "6 In 10 Managers Say Gen Z Needs Constant Praise. Are They Wrong?"The article unpacks a rising workplace tension: Gen Z’s desire for regular feedback, and the older generations’ perception that this equals “neediness.” But as Morris and other experts argue, this dynamic actually reflects a larger, necessary evolution in how leadership and organizational culture must adapt.Challenging Misconceptions with Insight and EmpathyHowever, rather than writing off Gen Z’s expectations as a weakness, Morris instead reframes them as a signal: a call for clearer communication, mutual trust, and modern systems of engagement. “It’s not that they need praise; it’s that they need a response,” Morris explains in the article. “They want to know if they’re doing well, and what to improve. When they don’t get that feedback, it feels like a void. That’s not entitlement; that’s being coachable.”He goes on to describe how these preferences are shaped by a world where real-time feedback, from likes, comments, algorithmic nudges, and progress trackers, is the norm. “This generation grew up with instant, automated feedback loops. The absence of feedback at work doesn’t feel neutral; it feels like failure,” he said.The article highlights that Gen Z isn’t asking for participation trophies. They’re asking for engagement. As Morris points out, when feedback is structured to align with core values, it creates clarity and accountability. “We’ve seen that when values are embedded in everyday communication, in standups, 1:1s, and reviews, engagement soars and performance follows.”____Why This Matters for Employers — and ClientsThe Forbes piece ultimately positions this generational tension as a strategic opportunity. Companies that understand and operationalize Gen Z’s expectations will build more cohesive teams, reduce turnover, and improve performance, not just for young employees, but across the board.At NEWMEDIA.COM, this isn’t just theory. It’s practice. Morris and his team have long baked feedback loops into their culture and their work. Their approach to leadership mirrors the very systems they design for clients: iterative, user-centered, and built on transparency and trust.Whether developing enterprise-level software or managing cross-functional digital campaigns, NEWMEDIA.COM’s culture of responsive communication and iterative improvement is a differentiator. “We don’t just build technology for clients,” Morris says. “We bring the same clarity and feedback-focused design to our client relationships as we do to our internal team. That’s how we’ve earned trust, and results, for more than two decades.”____Key Observations from the Forbes Article• Misinterpreting Feedback Culture: Managers may perceive Gen Z’s feedback expectations as “needy,” but it’s really a sign of coachability and a desire for clarity.• Tech Habits Shape Work Habits: Growing up with instant feedback (via apps, social media, and digital tools), Gen Z finds silence disorienting — not neutral.• Feedback Is a Leadership Issue: Gen Z’s expectations expose outdated management practices that lack transparency and agility.• Values-Based Feedback Wins: NEWMEDIA.COM’s use of structured feedback tied to core values serves as a successful model for improving performance and retention.• Opportunity, Not Threat: Companies that understand Gen Z’s mindset will become more responsive, empathetic, and ultimately more successful.____Why This Feature MattersFor Forbes to spotlight this important topic, and to include Steve Morris so prominently, speaks volumes about the relevance of NEWMEDIA.COM’s leadership in today’s business landscape. At a time when companies are struggling to retain top talent and adjust to new generational expectations, Morris provides a playbook rooted in empathy, structure, and proven results.____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is an award-winning digital agency and technology firm with locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America. With over 25 years of experience, the agency has helped thousands of clients, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, navigate digital transformation, build world-class websites, and launch high-performance marketing campaigns. With a culture rooted in innovation, user-centered design, and measurable outcomes, NEWMEDIA.COM combines deep technical expertise with human-centered leadership to deliver impactful solutions across industries.Learn more at https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

