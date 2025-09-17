Frances Harder selected for The Presidential Award by IAOTP

Frances Harder will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frances Harder, founder, president and owner, was recently selected for The Presidential Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Ms. Harder has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and in the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Frances Harder will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than four decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Harder has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Harder is the founder, president, and owner of Fa$hion for Profit Consulting in California for almost 25 years. She is also the founder and president of Fashion Business Inc., the first of its kind, industry specific, educational not for profit 501c3. They provide entrepreneurial training, displaced workers retraining, resources and networking. Through their webinars and seminars globally they serve both the US apparel market and internationally. She is also a curriculum advisor of fashion programs and an adjunct professor at California Polytechnic State University. She has advised numerous colleges, which has included sitting on the dean’s advisory board for the merchandising department at California Polytechnic State University. With an expert’s eye, she provides clients and students with experienced, helpful overviews and insights into the latest happenings in the fashion industry as it relates to design, product development, marketing, manufacturing, and almost everything that goes into producing garments. She also started her own publication company, Harder Publications, where she self-published Fashion for Profit, now in its 11th edition, along with Costing for Profit, Brand Building for Profit and Forms & Contracts for Profit. All publications address the business side of stating an apparel business.In addition, she is a consultant with the International Trade Centre, the World Trade Organization, the United Nations, and an apparel business and design consultant with various companies in England. Ms. Harder also serves as an expert witness regarding industry-related issues such as chargebacks, trademarks, copyrights, trade dress, trade secrets, patent infringement issues, and research and development.Ms. Harder is also an international presenter, organizer and moderator as she has shared her knowledge through creative works at various trade shows in the United States, England, Canada, China, Australia, Nepal, Peru, Egypt and other worldwide locations.Ms. Harder’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to fashion design, product development, marketing, trends, styling, global business development, brand management, training, fashion illustration, public relations, graphic design, and branding. She has designed for the sports teams of the Sutan Brunei, designed two lines for Precilla Prestly to present and sell on Home Shopping. Had her name under licenses for a Japanese junior contemporary line of clothing.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Harder planned on a career in graphic design, however she earned a Bachelor of Arts in fashion, with honors, from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom. She was heavily influenced by her father, a textile engineer, and her mother, a fashion designer for her uncle who owned a factory.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Harder has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Most recently she was selected for the award of Top Founder/President of the Decade. Last year she was awarded Top Founder/President of the Year as well as The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Last Vegas this December for her elite selection of The Presidential Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Harder also emphasizes that the most important thing to her is her family. She is married with two grown, professionally successful children and has two grandchildren. In her personal time, she paints, presents art exhibitions, and exercises.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Harder for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Frances Harder is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Harder believes her success is the result of enjoying her work, being open to networking, her willingness to change especially when opportunities arise, recognizing opportunities and striving to do her best to make them work for her and others. Looking forward, she expects to continue consulting with new companies to help them flourish, conducting seminars, and serving as an expert witness for industry-related legal issues.For more information please visit: https://fashionforprofit.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.