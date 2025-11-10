LockerMD Expands Arizona Market Presence Through Strategic Merger with Leading Multifamily Locker Installer

LockerMD expands in Arizona through a strategic merger, enhancing its ability to deliver faster, turnkey locker solutions with local expertise.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LockerMD , a nationwide leader in smart locker solutions for multifamily, commercial, and university markets, has merged with one of Arizona’s most established multifamily locker installation companies. This strategic move strengthens LockerMD’s position in the Southwest and enhances its ability to deliver turnkey locker solutions to clients across the state.The merger brings Anthony Juilianna, a licensed Arizona contractor and trusted Luxer One solutions provider, into the LockerMD team as Sales and Installation Lead for Arizona. Since 2018, Anthony has completed more than 140 locker installations statewide — from Flagstaff to Phoenix to Tucson — and developed strong relationships with Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University, and the University of Arizona. His proven track record and deep understanding of the Arizona market make him a valuable addition to LockerMD’s growing national network.A key benefit of the merger is LockerMD’s expanded technical capability in low-voltage installation services. Historically, properties often needed to hire third-party contractors to provide data lines and networking for locker systems. With Anthony’s expertise and LockerMD’s own Arizona contractor license, these services can now be provided in-house, streamlining project timelines and ensuring complete quality control.“Anthony’s reputation in Arizona is unmatched,” said Jeff Gardner, President of LockerMD. “Combining his local expertise and Luxer One installation experience with our national resources allows us to deliver faster installs, stronger service, and a truly comprehensive locker solution for our Arizona clients.”The merger aligns with LockerMD’s nationwide growth strategy, which focuses on expanding in high-demand markets and strengthening local operations through strategic partnerships. In Arizona, the company will continue serving multifamily housing, student housing, and commercial clients, while expanding into new property types seeking modern, secure package management solutions.About LockerMDLockerMD provides secure, turnkey smart locker solutions nationwide, offering installation, service, and integration for multifamily, commercial, and education markets. The company’s solutions streamline package management, improve operational efficiency, and enhance resident and customer satisfaction.Learn more at www.lockerMD.com

