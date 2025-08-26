LockerMD Partners with Traka to Extend Key Management for Modern Properties

Smarter key control with Traka—now available through LockerMD to bring security, accountability, and peace of mind to residential communities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LockerMD , a leading reseller and installer of innovative property technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with Traka ASSA ABLOY , a global leader in intelligent key and asset management systems. This partnership empowers multifamily properties, student housing, and commercial facilities with next-generation key control solutions—enhancing security, accountability, and operational efficiency across the board.As a trusted technology partner to property managers across the country, LockerMD continues to expand its footprint by integrating best-in-class solutions into its growing portfolio. Known for delivering seamless package management experiences as a top Luxer One partner, and offering innovative delivery and access control systems, LockerMD now adds Traka ’s advanced key management suite to its offerings.“Key management has long been a weak link in property operations,” said Jeff Gardner, founder and CEO of LockerMD. “With Traka, we’re giving our customers unprecedented control and visibility—cutting down on lost keys, wasted staff hours, and security risks. It’s a powerful step toward fully modernizing property operations.”Key Benefits of Traka Systems for Property Managers:- 24/7 audit trail with real-time digital records of every key transaction- Mobile access for staff via the Traka GO app, including reservations and transfers- Smart Fobs and QR/NFC Smart Tags for secure, anonymous identification- Unlabeled keys to protect resident privacy- Flexible deployment with both cloud-based and on-premise options- Critical operations features like push alerts, curfews, and emergency mappingTraka Product Line Available Through LockerMD:- Traka LT: Supports up to 480 keys; ideal for small to midsize properties using Smart Tags and mobile admin.- Traka HC: Designed for larger properties; integrates SmartFobs, biometrics, and emergency mapping.- Traka MXi: Popular with condos and student housing; offers advanced multi-user access and high security.The Traka GO mobile app enables staff to authenticate and release keys with a tap, view real-time activity, reserve or transfer keys, and receive alerts for unusual behavior. Combined with Smart Tags and SmartFobs, the system ensures tamper-evident, trackable key access and accountability across departments.From leasing tours to maintenance inspections and emergency protocols, Traka transforms every aspect of property key management.Properties interested in implementing Traka solutions can contact LockerMD to get started.About LockerMDLockerMD is a fast-growing technology partner serving multifamily communities, student housing, and commercial properties nationwide. As a top reseller and installer of Luxer One smart package lockers and other property automation solutions, LockerMD helps streamline deliveries, improve resident satisfaction, and reduce operational inefficiencies. With a growing footprint across the U.S., LockerMD brings innovative technology into modern property management—from smart lockers and refrigerated units to now, intelligent key management with Traka. Learn more at www.lockermd.com About TrakaTraka, a division of ASSA ABLOY, is the global leader in intelligent key and asset management systems. Used in over 50 countries across industries including property management, law enforcement, healthcare, and transportation, Traka’s solutions help organizations increase efficiency, accountability, and security through smart technology. Traka systems provide real-time control and visibility over key and asset usage, reducing risk and enhancing compliance. Visit www.traka.com to learn more.

