Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market to Reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2035, Growing at a 18.0% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

The Drug Eluting Blood Catheter Market Will Total USD 1.8 Billion In 2025, Forecasted To Rise To USD 9.4 Billion By 2035, Registering A CAGR Of 18.0%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter Market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, continuous technological advancements in medical devices, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures. DEB catheters are specialized medical devices used in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular interventions. They deliver therapeutic agents directly to the vessel wall, preventing restenosis, without the need for permanent implants such as stents. Their ability to reduce post-procedural complications and improve patient outcomes has made them a preferred choice in both developed and emerging healthcare markets. The increasing adoption of innovative treatment methods in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers is further fueling the demand for DEB catheters worldwide.Market Size and Growth Projections:The global DEB catheter market was valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow to USD 9.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% over the forecast period. This impressive growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), advancements in catheter design, and a rising inclination towards minimally invasive procedures among healthcare providers. In addition, growing awareness about the effectiveness of DEB catheters in reducing restenosis rates and improving long-term patient outcomes has played a critical role in market expansion. Healthcare systems globally are investing in high-quality interventional procedures, further boosting demand for drug-eluting balloon catheters.Full Market Report Available for Delivery. For Purchase or Customization, Please Request Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=146 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company Market Segmentation:By Indication:Drug-eluting balloon catheters are primarily used for treating coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease. Among these, peripheral vascular disease is expected to remain the dominant indication throughout the forecast period, largely due to the growing aging population and the increasing prevalence of risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Coronary artery disease also contributes significantly to market growth, as rising cardiovascular incidents globally drive the demand for efficient and less invasive treatments.By End User:Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers represent the major end users of DEB catheters. Hospitals, equipped with advanced healthcare infrastructure and high patient volumes, are the primary adopters of these devices. Meanwhile, ambulatory surgical centers, which offer cost-effective treatment and outpatient procedures, are emerging as a key growth segment. These centers are increasingly preferred for minimally invasive treatments, providing an effective platform for the deployment of DEB catheters. The preference for outpatient treatment options reflects broader healthcare trends that focus on reducing hospital stays while ensuring high-quality patient care.By Region:Regionally, North America dominates the global DEB catheter market, accounting for nearly half of the market share in 2024. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established reimbursement policies, and rapid adoption of innovative medical technologies. Europe follows closely, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom contributing significantly to market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare investments, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and expanding awareness about minimally invasive treatment options. Countries such as China and India are expected to emerge as key markets, fueled by improving healthcare facilities and growing patient populations.Growth Drivers:Several factors are fueling the expansion of the DEB catheter market. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including CAD and PAD, is a primary driver. As these conditions become more common due to lifestyle changes and aging populations, the demand for effective treatment options grows. Technological advancements in catheter design, such as improved drug formulations and delivery mechanisms, enhance treatment outcomes and patient safety, further boosting market demand. The shift towards minimally invasive procedures, which reduce recovery times and hospital stays, also contributes to the rising adoption of DEB catheters. Additionally, an aging global population with increased susceptibility to vascular diseases is driving market growth, particularly in regions with high elderly populations.Recent Developments:Recent developments in the DEB catheter market highlight ongoing innovation and regulatory advancements. For instance, Boston Scientific received FDA approval in early 2024 for its drug-coated balloon catheter, branded "Agent," specifically designed to treat coronary in-stent restenosis. This approval represents a significant milestone, providing physicians with a new therapeutic option for patients and reinforcing the growing acceptance of DEB technologies in clinical practice. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on developing portable and user-friendly catheter systems to enhance procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Integration with imaging technologies and advanced drug delivery methods continues to be a key area of research and development.Key Players:The DEB catheter market is highly competitive, with several prominent players driving innovation and expansion. Key companies include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun SE, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and Biotronik AG. These organizations focus on enhancing the efficacy, safety, and performance of DEB catheters through continuous research and development. Partnerships, strategic collaborations, and product launches are common strategies adopted by these players to strengthen their market presence and address the growing needs of healthcare providers. By investing in cutting-edge technologies, these companies aim to improve patient outcomes and establish leadership in the evolving DEB catheter market.Conclusion:The drug-eluting balloon catheter market is poised for strong growth, driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. While challenges such as high costs, regulatory hurdles, and limited awareness exist, ongoing innovations and strategic initiatives by key market players are expected to overcome these obstacles. 