Chestnut Flour Market: Demand in Europe, North America & Asia Pacific Drives Growth as USD 286.1 million by 2035

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global chestnut flour market is poised for steady growth, with its valuation projected to increase from USD 250 million in 2025 to USD 450 million by 2035. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. The surge is driven by rising demand for gluten-free and alternative baking ingredients, increasing popularity of traditional European and Asian cuisines, and growing health consciousness among consumers seeking nutrient-rich, low-glycemic flours. As chestnut flour—derived from ground chestnuts—offers a naturally sweet, nutty flavor and high fiber content, it is gaining traction in baking, confectionery, and health foods. This market evolution is further fueled by sustainable farming practices and innovations in processing to enhance shelf life and versatility, positioning chestnut flour as a premium staple in the expanding gluten-free sector.Market Segmentation and Trends:The chestnut flour market is segmented by product type, application, distribution channel, end-use, and region, offering a comprehensive view of its dynamics. By product type, segments include organic chestnut flour (growing fastest at a 6.8% CAGR due to clean-label demands) and conventional, with organic variants capturing 40% share by 2035. By application, baking & confectionery leads with 55% market share in 2025, followed by savory dishes, beverages, and others, where baking dominates for its use in cakes, breads, and pasta. Distribution channels encompass supermarkets (45% share), online retail (projected CAGR 7.5%), specialty stores, and foodservice, reflecting a shift towards e-commerce for niche products.End-uses include household consumption, restaurants & catering, and processed foods, with household use holding the largest share amid home baking trends. Regionally, Europe dominates with 50% share in 2025, driven by Mediterranean traditions, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing at 6.5% CAGR, fueled by demand in Japan and China. Trends highlight the integration of chestnut flour in gluten-free blends, sustainable sourcing from certified farms, and flavor innovations like chocolate-infused variants. The rise of ready-to-bake mixes and plant-based alternatives is also prominent, catering to vegan and low-carb diets.Full Market Report Available for Delivery. The chestnut flour market is propelled by several key factors. The global surge in gluten intolerance and celiac disease, affecting 1% of the population, boosts demand for natural gluten-free alternatives like chestnut flour, rich in vitamins and minerals. Traditional culinary uses in Italian polenta, French crepes, and Japanese sweets drive cultural adoption, amplified by food tourism and fusion recipes. Health trends favor its low glycemic index for diabetes management and high fiber for digestive health.E-commerce growth makes artisanal and imported flours accessible, while innovations in milling preserve nutritional value. Regulatory support for organic labeling and sustainable agriculture further accelerates expansion. Additionally, the premiumization of baking ingredients in emerging markets elevates consumer spending on specialty flours. Additionally, the premiumization of baking ingredients in emerging markets elevates consumer spending on specialty flours.Recent Developments and Key Players:The chestnut flour market is competitive, with key players focusing on sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships to capture share. Recent developments underscore the industry's eco-conscious momentum. In May 2025, Chestnut Products Ltd. launched an organic chestnut flour line with recyclable packaging, targeting European bakers and expanding U.S. distribution. In February 2025, Molino Dotto partnered with a gluten-free brand to develop chestnut-based pasta flour blends, enhancing export volumes.Top Key Players in Chestnut Flour Market: Molino Casillo, Farina di Castagne, Naturel Ingredients, Chestnut Hill Foods, Alpine Mills, Mediterranean Flour Co., Traditional Mills Ltd., Artisan Flours Inc., European Grains, Premium Chestnut Products, Competitor analysis reveals an emphasis on organic certifications and milling advancements. Companies are investing in sustainable chestnut orchards and forming alliances with retailers for exclusive lines, while smaller artisanal producers differentiate through single-origin flours. North America follows, with the U.S. benefiting from gluten-free trends and e-commerce, reaching significant value by 2035. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing, with Japan at a 6.8% CAGR due to wagashi confections, while China expands in health foods.With the growth of gluten-free market segments and rising interest in ingredients for international cuisine, the demand for chestnut flour in the United States is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The market for chestnut flour is expected to grow due to American consumers' receptiveness to new food innovations and their readiness to pay more for specialty ingredients. The expansion of farm-to-table eateries, artisanal bakeries, and farmer's markets offers distribution channels that complement the premium positioning of chestnut flour.Through 2035, the UK's thriving free-from food sector and demand for ingredients from continental Europe are expected to fuel revenue growth for chestnut flour at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%Latin America shows potential in Brazil with native chestnut varieties, and the Middle East & Africa offer opportunities through halal-certified products. Emerging markets present avenues for affordable blends. Strategic certifications and digital marketing are key to expansion.Challenges and Future Outlook:The chestnut flour market faces challenges, including seasonal supply limitations from chestnut harvests and high production costs for organic variants. Price volatility due to climate impacts on yields poses risks. Competition from almond and rice flours erodes market share. However, the future outlook is positive, with opportunities in gluten-free innovations and sustainable sourcing. As health trends intensify, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth, delivering nutrient-dense solutions through 2035.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Fonio Flour Market Will Total USD 102.5 Million In 2025, And Rise To USD 238.2 Million By 2035, Advancing At A CAGR Of 8.8%. By Product Type, White Fonio Flour Will Dominate While Bakery Products Will Lead By Application.Global revenue from the sales of potato flour is estimated to US$ 121.4 Mn in 2024 and increase at a robust 6.4% CAGR to reach US$ 225.8 Mn by 2034.

