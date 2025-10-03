Date-Seed Coffee and Flour Market Set to Surpass USD 204.2 Mn by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Alternatives

Date-Seed Coffee and Flour Market__

The Date-Seed Coffee and Flour Market is on track for rapid expansion, projected to grow from USD 78.0 million in 2025 to USD 204.2 million by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 10.1%.Date seed coffee is expected to dominate the market with 65.0% share in 2025, fueled by rising consumer demand for caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich beverages. Meanwhile, the beverage industry is anticipated to hold 50.0% of the application share, reflecting its role as the primary growth driver in this segment.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape is becoming increasingly dynamic as companies race to secure market share in this emerging category. Leading players are focusing on:Product Differentiation – Innovations in flavor profiles, blends, and organic certifications are helping brands stand out.Strategic Collaborations – Partnerships with cafés, wellness brands, and retailers are expanding visibility and consumer reach.Sustainability Initiatives – Firms are highlighting eco-friendly sourcing and waste reduction in their branding to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.Expansion in Emerging Markets – Companies are tapping into the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia-Pacific, where dates are traditionally consumed and widely available.Key players such as Nabat Organic, Date Mate, Dubai Dates Coffee, and Naturalia Ingredients are expanding their product lines, introducing premium organic variants, and leveraging sustainable sourcing practices. The emphasis on waste reduction and upcycling of date seeds is further strengthening the appeal of these products.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here –Recent industry developments include:Expansion of product portfolios featuring organic and specialty blendsIncreased retail and e-commerce availability across international marketsCollaborations with cafés and wellness brands to promote caffeine-free alternativesR&D investment into gluten-free and fiber-enriched flour applicationsGlobal demand for sustainable and health-focused beverages is expected to remain the key driver of market growth over the next decade.The global date-seed coffee and flour market is projected to grow from USD 78.0 million in 2025 to approximately USD 204.2 million by 2035, during the next 10 years.

