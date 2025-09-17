OX DELIVERS AND WAHU MOBILITY FORGE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO UNLOCK WEST AFRICA’S E-MOBILITY POTENTIAL

OX Delivers and Wahu Mobility partner to drive clean transport in West Africa, exploring EVs in delivery, manufacturing & agriculture.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

● OX Delivers and Wahu Mobility sign MOU to explore technology, market, and manufacturing partnership

● Shared mission to make clean and affordable transport available to both businesses and communities across West Africa

● OX Delivers and Wahu Mobility to explore potential opportunities for EVs in agriculture in Ghana

● High-resolution images available to download here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wteiO4MZzWeDvckKI3SnSJyJRz4oj7pm

Leamington Spa, UK / Accra, Ghana – 16th September 2025: OX Delivers, the pioneering UK-based electric vehicle start-up, and Wahu Mobility, Ghana’s leading manufacturer of durable and connected electric bikes, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to enhance electric mobility solutions that boost business, create jobs, and make a positive sustainable impact in Ghana.

Both OX Delivers and Wahu Mobility have a shared mission to transform Africa’s fragmented and unreliable transport system which is currently dominated by expensive polluting vehicles. With OX Delivers’ purpose-built electric truck and Wahu Mobility’s electric bike, the first of its kind in Ghana, both companies are coming together to encourage businesses and communities to make the switch from petrol and diesel to electric.

By leveraging complementary strengths, the new partnership creates a powerful platform for both companies to deepen market insight across Africa, broaden their product portfolios and unlock new avenues for funding and sustainable growth in the future.

The MOU, signed during the recent Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Algeria, will explore how both companies can collaborate and deliver:

● Technology development and partnership

● Manufacturing partnership

● OX Delivers market entry into Ghana

● Exploring beyond EVs for delivery to the use case of EVs for Agriculture

Simon Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of OX Delivers, said, "We are pleased to sign the MOU with Wahu Mobility. They bring deep local market expertise that will be instrumental in accelerating our growth plans in new markets. Together, we’re unlocking unparalleled opportunities in transport-as-a-service, combining innovation, scale and customer focus to reshape mobility for the future."

Valerie Labi, Co-Founder & CEO of Wahu, said, “We’re delighted to partner with OX Delivers to advance clean, accessible transport solutions across West Africa. Their deep experience in transport-as-a-service, particularly in Rwanda, offers invaluable insight that will help shape future local initiatives to empower both businesses and communities in the future. We’re keen to see how OX Delivers can offer us a route to opening up new revenue streams, for example using EVs in agriculture.”

OX Delivers is breaking down existing trade barriers and paving the way for economic transformation in the Global South with its complete transport and trade solution. The ecosystem is supported by purpose-built technology which provides entrepreneurs with the end-to-end infrastructure they need to trade reliably and prosperously.

Using OX Delivers’ service, customers can transport their goods to market faster, safer and more efficiently, which means that their financial returns increase significantly. Previously, customers used to spend days transporting their goods to market via bus, bicycle and on foot each week. Today, using the OX Delivers service, they simply book the space they need on the truck and their goods are collected, and transported to market in just a few hours. A huge improvement in efficiency which means more sales and increased productivity.

Since the launch of its pilot operation in Rwanda in 2021, OX has seen strong demand and is now supporting more than 5000 customers, many of whom are smallholder farmers and traders, with 80% of orders coming from repeat customers.

Wahu Mobility brings scalable manufacturing capacity, and an established base of connected electric bikes designed for Africa’s unique road and economic conditions. Wahu's flagship product is its locally designed and produced Wahu e-bike. To ensure financial accessibility for last-mile delivery riders, the company offers a flexible "ride-to-own" payment scheme; this empowering approach transforms "gig workers" into resilient mobility entrepreneurs.

Beyond its vehicles, Wahu has built a comprehensive ecosystem of services that supports its customers throughout their ownership journey. This includes essential services like access to mobility jobs, maintenance, and insurance, as well as access to aggregated charging infrastructure. The new Wahu Hero App serves as a digital platform, enabling customers to conveniently manage all aspects of their vehicle ownership. Wahu also has successful partnerships with some of Africa's largest mobility marketplaces, Bolt, Yango and Uber providing a plug and play electric fleet.

With this MOU, OX Delivers and Wahu Mobility will continue to scale their businesses across Africa, targeting the goods transport industry worth $280 billion as well as three billion people in the Global South without access to affordable, sustainable transport.

ENDS

About OX Delivers

OX Delivers is a pioneering UK-based e-mobility start-up, founded in the UK in 2020 by Simon Davis and Natalie Dowsett. OX Delivers has created the first purpose-built electric truck for the Global South with a mission to deliver affordable, reliable transport across the Global South to enable businesses of all sizes to prosper. OX Delivers has a UK base in Leamington Spa, where the OX trucks are developed. OX electric trucks are purpose-built for the unique challenges of the poor road infrastructure found across the Global South, and 10 times cheaper to operate than existing alternatives.

In 2021, OX Delivers started a pilot service operation in Rwanda to test the demand for and viability of the transport-as-a-service model and ensuring the technology design was informed from the market it serves. OX Delivers’ transport-as-a-service model saw strong demand: generating $800k in revenue in 2023 alone and 80% of orders come from repeat customers.

As of 2024, the pilot in Rwanda has formed the foundation of the first franchise partner for OX Delivers which will accelerate growth into five markets across East Africa. The franchise partner is a separate entity from OX Delivers and a deal has been agreed for the delivery of trucks and services to support the franchise partners growth plans.

More: www.oxdelivers.com

Media Enquiries: media@oxdelivers.com

About Wahu Mobility

Wahu Mobility, headquartered in Accra, Ghana, is a pioneering manufacturer of affordable, durable, and connected electric bikes and small EVs. With Ghana’s first EV assembly plant, Wahu is scaling production to serve thousands of riders, supported by innovations in swappable batteries, GPS tracking, and ride-to-own financing.

Wahu was co-founded by CEO Valerie Labi, an entrepreneur recognised for driving sustainable and inclusive African-led innovation. Upon moving to Ghana, she soon realised how expensive and unreliable transport was. She began buying secondhand push bikes and converting them into ebikes for sale: four years later Wahu has produced its own licensed ebike, launched a delivery platform, and opened an assembly plant in Accra.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.