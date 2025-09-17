Storyshares and Adaptive Reader Partner to Expand Access to High-Interest Books for Striving Readers

Storyshares and Adaptive Reader announce a partnership to expand access to 40+ high-interest titles across 30 languages, with audio and decoding support.

Storyshares and Adaptive Reader partner to deliver multilingual, accessible books with audio and decoding.

Struggling readers need real books—at their level, in their language, with scaffolds that preserve dignity.” — Ethan Pierce, Founder of Adaptive Reader

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storyshares , an innovative publisher dedicated to unlocking literacy for all learners, and Adaptive Reader , a print-first AI platform for accessible publishing, are proud to announce a new partnership to make Storyshares' award-winning high-low library available in 30 languages — with built-in decoding and audio supports.Launching this month, the partnership will offer over 40 of Storyshares' most popular high-interest, low-readability titles in print-on-demand editions across 30 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Somali, and Portuguese. An additional 400+ additional titles will be made available in the coming months. Each title will be available with optional audio narration and Decode Mode , a customizable decoding experience developed in partnership with Noah Text, which visually reinforces syllables and long vowels to support decoding, fluency, and comprehension."We have always been focused on bridging relevance and readability. Now, thanks to Adaptive Reader, we can meet readers in their home language and support them with even more accessible and decodable features grounded in the science of reading — while keeping the powerful experience of books in hand."- Louise Baigelman, Founder and CEO of StorysharesAdaptive Reader's platform enables publishers to transform books into uniquely leveled, multilingual, and accessible editions — complete with print-ready files, synced audio, and QR code access. These editions are dynamically generated, ensuring every version is properly formatted based on language, reading level, and accessibility needs."Struggling readers don't need more apps. They need real books — in the language they understand, at the level they can access, with scaffolds that preserve their dignity. We're honored to help bring Storyshares' powerful content into more hands and homes."- Ethan Pierce, Founder of Adaptive ReaderThe translated titles will be available for purchase on adaptivereader.com and directly through Storyshares. Future phases of the partnership will expand Decode Mode support across more titles and will introduce new differentiated tools for educators, including leveled editions, text adaptations, and enhanced classroom bundles designed to meet the needs of diverse learners.About StorysharesStoryshares is changing the world through stories. With a unique community approach to content development, Storyshares creates new bookshelves for striving readers in grades 3 and up. By providing content that sparks curiosity, empathy, and confidence, Storyshares empowers older students to strengthen their foundational literacy skills — inspiring a lifelong love of reading. For more information, please visit www.storyshares.org About Adaptive ReaderAdaptive Reader is a print-first AI platform that helps publishers and educators create leveled, multilingual, and accessible books — in print, with integrated audio and decoding tools. Winner of Harvard's President's Innovation Challenge, Adaptive Reader supports equitable access to high-quality content, with zero student data collection. For more information, please visit www.adaptivereader.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.