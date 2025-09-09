Adaptive Reader Launches Decode Mode™ to Support Striving and Dyslexic Readers with Noah Text®

Sample of Decode Mode™ with Noah Text®, highlighting syllabication, long vowels, and phonological patterns to support decoding.

Adaptive Reader’s new Decode Mode™ with Noah Text® uses science-based scaffolds to support dyslexic, striving, and multilingual readers.

Decode Mode makes evidence-based decoding strategies like syllable awareness and vowel recognition available at scale.” — Ethan Pierce, Adaptive Reader

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Reader Launches Decode Mode : A New Personalized Decoding Experience Featuring Noah Text Adaptive Reader, the print-first platform for multilingual and leveled texts, today announced the launch of Decode Mode, a customizable decoding experience designed to support striving, dyslexic, and multilingual readers. Developed in partnership with Noah Text, Decode Mode is grounded in the science of reading and equips educators with flexible tools to help all students access and engage with complex texts.Now available across select Adaptive Reader titles, Decode Mode integrates Noah Text’s patented scaffolding method to visually reinforce word structure—highlighting syllables and long vowels to support decoding, fluency, and comprehension. The experience is designed to be intuitive for students and customizable for educators, with digital and print formats available.“Decode Mode represents our commitment to equity, accessibility, and innovation,” said Ethan Pierce, founder and CEO of Adaptive Reader. “By grounding this work in the science of reading, we’re making evidence-based strategies like syllable awareness and vowel pattern recognition available at scale, in both digital and print.”“We created Noah Text to empower struggling readers by making critical word patterns visible in a simple, intuitive way,” said Sarah K. Blodgett, founder and CEO of Noah Text. “Partnering with Adaptive Reader gives us a chance to integrate this methodology into a platform that’s purpose-built for equity and personalization.”Decode Mode is currently available in English and will expand to include decoding supports across multiple languages. Future updates will include additional scaffolds and educator tools to support differentiated instruction across diverse classroom settings.To explore Decode Mode and request sample materials, visit: www.adaptivereader.com/decode-mode About Adaptive ReaderWinner of Harvard’s President’s Innovation Challenge, Adaptive Reader is an AI-powered platform that transforms books into leveled, multilingual, and audio-enhanced formats—with print-first delivery and zero student data collection. Built for dignity and designed for classrooms, Adaptive Reader supports educators in providing equitable access to high-quality texts for all learners.About Noah TextNoah Textis a patented method for visually scaffolding text, designed to help struggling readers decode and retain words more effectively. Grounded in the science of reading and evidence-based, Noah Text is recommended by structured literacy specialists and used by educators to improve reading fluency, accuracy, stamina, and comprehension. For dyslexic readers, Noah Text can be identified as a modification on Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) or as an accommodation in 504 plans.

