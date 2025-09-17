Prosperity for US Foundation Statement Celebrating Constitution Day

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation

Sharing White Paper on Direct Democracy to Solve America’s Debt Crisis

Americans are tired of the same politicians voting for the same inflationary budgets. Our direct democracy approach and proposed amendments brings real consequences for fiscal recklessness” — Bob Carlstrom

Americans are tired of the same politicians voting for the same inflationary budgets. Our direct democracy approach and proposed amendments brings real consequences for fiscal recklessness" — Bob Carlstrom

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, issued its Constitution Day statement to reaffirm its commitment to the principles that form the foundation of our Republic: limited government, protection of property rights, fiscal responsibility, and the voice of the people."We recognize that our nation's Constitution is not simply a document of the past—it is a living framework that guides our present and shapes our future," explained Prosperity for US Founder David Biddulph.At the Prosperity for US Foundation, we believe:That government must be anchored by fiscal responsibility, ensuring that policies today do not saddle future generations with unsustainable debt.That property rights are fundamental: individuals should be secure in ownership and free from regulatory overreach without just compensation.That new taxes and spending growth must not happen without the transparent consent of voters.That citizens must have meaningful opportunities—through constitutional amendment, initiative, or referendum—to hold their government accountable for the financial burdens placed on families."Our mission is to empower Americans to restore economic growth and ensure genuine financial stability by giving them a decisive role in how state constitutions regulate spending, taxation, and property, Biddulph continued. "Today, we invite each citizen to reflect on the ways the Constitution strengthens our freedoms—and to join us in defending its promise: a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the prosperity of all.""On this Constitution Day, let us recommit ourselves to preserving the freedoms it guarantees, ensuring accountable governance, and protecting the promise of economic opportunity for every American, added Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director of Prosperity for US Foundation.To further observe Constitution Day, Prosperity for US Foundation has rereleased its Direct Democracy and Debt, white paper by renowned economist Dr. Barry W. Poulson, which makes the case for citizens to take direct action in addressing the nation's unsustainable debt and fiscal irresponsibility in Washington.The paper argues that the Founders intended citizens, through their states, to have equal power with Congress to propose constitutional amendments, a power Congress has repeatedly sidestepped or blocked."Americans are tired of the same politicians voting for the same inflationary budgets and then asking for their votes again. Our direct democracy approach and proposed amendments brings real consequences for fiscal recklessness," Carlstrom added. "If Congress won't limit itself, the states and the people must step in. These measures are bold, constitutional, and necessary. It puts the most powerful accountability tool, democracy, back in the hands of the people"Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.

