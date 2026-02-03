Alliance Building Solutions Calls Attention to Growing Need for Smarter Energy Strategy

Alliance Companies provides the power today to change tomorrow for the better John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions

Extreme Weather, Data Center Growth, and Aging Infrastructure Underscore Urgent Need to Consider Efficiency as Strategic Priority

While many costs are going up, there is still tremendous opportunity to build efficiencies that save money, improve reliability, and protect budgets for years to come.” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As powerful winter storms sweep across large portions of the country, placing historic strain on the nation’s electrical grid, Alliance Building Solutions is urging organizations nationwide to rethink how energy is managed, consumed, and budgeted in an era of increasing volatility.Recent cold-weather events have pushed regional power systems to their limits, exposing vulnerabilities in aging infrastructure and highlighting how extreme weather, whether winter storms, heat waves, wildfires, or flooding, is becoming a year-round challenge for utilities and energy consumers alike.While Alliance Building Solutions is headquartered in San Diego, where winter storms are rare, company leaders emphasize that no region is insulated from rising electricity costs, grid reliability and congestion, or the financial impacts of energy instability.“Energy reliability is no longer just a weather issue, it is an infrastructure issue,” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “These winter storms highlight the necessity for power reliability and serve as a warning sign for everyone. Whether in the Midwest, on the East Coast, or here in California, the national and regional grids are under growing strain, and costs are rising as a result.”In California and across the country, increasing demand from data centers, electrification initiatives, population growth, and climate-related events are placing unprecedented pressure on energy systems. Recent reports have shown that data center expansion alone is becoming a major driver of electricity consumption, further tightening supply and pushing costs higher for businesses, municipalities, schools, and healthcare systems.“These forces are converging at the same time,” DeMaio explained. “Natural disasters, data centers, aging equipment, and rising utility rates are all competing for limited grid capacity. That makes responsible and efficient energy use not just an environmental priority, but a critical budget issue.”Alliance Building Solutions works with organizations to identify hidden inefficiencies that quietly drain operating budgets every month, often for decades. Outdated HVAC systems, inefficient lighting, poor building controls, and aging mechanical infrastructure can significantly increase energy demand precisely when the grid is stressed.“Most organizations don’t realize how much energy they’re wasting until they see the data,” DeMaio said. “When buildings operate more efficiently, they do more than save money, they reduce demand on the grid and improve reliability during peak events.”Alliance specializes in performance-based infrastructure upgrades that allow organizations to modernize facilities without upfront capital investment. Through guaranteed energy and operational savings, clients can improve efficiency, stabilize long-term costs, and strengthen resilience without increasing current budgets or taxes.Typical Alliance projects include high-efficiency HVAC and mechanical upgrades, advanced building automation and controls, lighting modernization, water conservation measures, renewable energy integration, and continuous performance monitoring. By replacing aging and failure-prone equipment, organizations also significantly reduce maintenance costs, emergency repairs, and operational disruptions.“We promote an energy strategy we call Reduce, Produce, Procure, Protect whereby our partner organizations first reduce their overall energy consumption as much as possible, then produce onsite renewable energy to offset as much of the remaining consumption as possible, then optimize their energy procurement strategies, and finally monitor and maintain systems to protect the efficiencies achieved. As energy costs rise, efficiency becomes one of the few tools organizations can fully control,” DeMaio added.“While many costs are going up, there is still tremendous opportunity to build efficiencies that save money, improve reliability, and protect budgets for years to come.”Alliance leaders stress that the lessons from these winter storms should not be ignored.“The grid strain we’re seeing today is a preview of what the future looks like if nothing changes,” DeMaio said. “Organizations that act before the next crisis will be far better positioned to manage risk, control costs, and maintain reliable operations.”Alliance Building Solutions, part of the Alliance Companies family, was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Its divisions—Alliance Building Solutions, Alliance Electrical Systems, Alliance Mechanical Systems, Alliance Renewable Systems, and Alliance Funding Solutions—provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. Learn more at www.alliance-usa.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Alliance Companies spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.comAbout Alliance Building SolutionsAlliance Building Solutions, part of the Alliance Companies family, was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. 