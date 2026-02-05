Water 4 Mercy Founder Nermine Rubin Named to Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026

Providing Water, Food, and HOPE to Remote African villages. Nermine Rubin, Founder and CEO Water 4 Mercy Providing Sustainable Clean Water & Agriculture Solutions. Forttuna Global 100: THE GAME CHANGERS 2026

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water 4 Mercy, Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty across Africa, announced that its Founder and CEO, Nermine Khouzam Rubin, has been named to the Forttuna Global 100: The Game Changers 2026, an international recognition honoring the world’s most influential leaders shaping the future through innovation, integrity, and impact.The Forttuna Global 100 celebrates individuals whose leadership transcends traditional boundaries and delivers lasting, measurable change. Rubin was recognized for her visionary approach to humanitarian development and her commitment to sustainable, community-led solutions that restore dignity and independence to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.The Forttuna Global 100 profile featuring Rubin and her work with Water 4 Mercy is now live on the Forttuna website and may be found here “Being named among the Forttuna Global 100 is a profound honor, but it truly belongs to the communities we serve and the people who walk alongside this mission every day,” said Rubin. “This recognition reflects what is possible when purpose, faith, and action come together to create solutions that last. Real impact is not about temporary relief, but about empowering people to build their own future.”Under Rubin’s leadership, Water 4 Mercy has pioneered an integrated model that combines solar-powered water wells, drip-irrigation farming, and agricultural training to address the root causes of poverty. By bringing clean water directly into villages and enabling year-round food production, the organization helps communities move from dependency to self-sufficiency.Unlike short-term aid, Water 4 Mercy’s systems are remotely monitored in real time and designed to be owned, maintained, and sustained by the communities themselves. This approach has led to a 100 percent project success rate and has transformed entire villages by improving health outcomes, increasing school attendance, strengthening local economies, and restoring hope.Forttuna Group officials noted that the Game Changers list honors leaders who are influencing today’s global landscape, and also laying foundations for generational change.Representing diverse regions and sectors worldwide, the Game Changers 2026 have influenced industries, accelerated innovation, and transformed bold ideas into measurable, lasting impact. Across business, technology, healthcare, social impact, and beyond, their leadership is not reactive to change, it anticipates it, shapes it, and moves decisively ahead of it.“This announcement marks more than a moment of recognition. It is a celebration of courage, resilience, and leadership that chooses progress over comfort and action over hesitation.” The Forttuna Group shared.“Recognition like this shines a light on the power of mission-driven leadership,” Rubin added. “It reminds us that when we invest in dignity, opportunity, and self-reliance, transformation follows naturally.”To learn more about Water 4 Mercy or support its work, please visit www.water4mercy.org About Water 4 Mercy, Inc.Water 4 Mercy, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity (EIN: 83-1742012) committed to upholding human dignity by eradicating thirst, hunger, and poverty in Africa. Through a holistic approach integrating clean water access, agricultural innovation, and community empowerment, Water 4 Mercy fosters health, education, and economic growth, creating ripple effects that transform lives and secure futures. Learn more at www.water4mercy.org ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Nermine Rubin, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

