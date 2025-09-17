Cristina ‘Nina’ Perez Recognized by Influential Women 2025

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women 2025 is proud to recognize Cristina “Nina” Perez, an accomplished Territory Manager at LIXIL Water Technology Americas, for her significant contributions to the plumbing fixtures industry. Nina’s innovative approach and dedication to excellence have made her a key player in her field, serving showrooms and custom home builders across New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware.With a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design from Kean University’s Michael Graves School of Architecture, Nina combines her artistic background with over a decade of customer-facing sales experience. This unique blend of technical knowledge and creative insight allows her to deliver high-impact solutions that resonate with homeowners, designers, architects, and contractors alike.Having earned her MBA in Digital Marketing from Fort Hays State University, Nina’s career reflects a trajectory of adaptability and resilience. From managing dynamic hospitality operations to spearheading territory sales for industry leaders, she embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that drives her to excel in every endeavor.Nina’s success is fueled by her unwavering commitment to hard work and collaboration. She emphasizes the importance of cultivating relationships and ensuring that every customer feels valued and confident in their decisions. Her guiding principle is simple yet powerful: “You can do anything you put your mind to—just stay the path, remain focused, and never give up.”In her message to young women entering the industry, Nina encourages them to embrace their individuality. “You don’t have to fit into any box—embrace your individuality, because we are the future of strong, visionary leaders,” she states. This empowering perspective highlights her belief in the transformative potential of diverse voices in the industry.As she navigates challenges and opportunities within her field, Nina remains dedicated to going the extra mile. She firmly believes that by giving her best effort and supporting her colleagues, they can collectively exceed goals and achieve remarkable success.Whether managing multi-million-dollar product lines or crafting go-to-market strategies, Cristina “Nina” Perez continues to inspire with her passion for design, innovation, and creating meaningful client experiences. Influential Women 2025 is honored to celebrate her achievements and looks forward to her continued impact on the industry.Learn More about Cristina “Nina” Perez:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cristina-perez Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.