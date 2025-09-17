OSCE Supports the Development of Digital Marketing Skills for Women in Karakalpakstan

Thanks to an initiative of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, more than 150 women from Karakalpakstan have enhanced their IT and digital literacy skills. They also successfully acquired practical expertise in e-commerce and digital marketing, laying a solid foundation for the further development of their own businesses based on digital technologies.

The training sessions, which were attended by women from Nukus and nearby districts, concluded with an award ceremony held at the local branch of IT Park Uzbekistan — a modern and rapidly growing innovation hub in the capital of Karakalpakstan.

This marks the fourth initiative jointly implemented by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan and IT Park Uzbekistan since 2022. Over this period, more than 500 women from various regions of the country have taken part in the training programs.

"Empowering women is one of the OSCE’s key priorities. Providing women with digital skills opens new opportunities for personal and professional development and contributes to the sustainable development of the region, as well as improving overall quality of life," said Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

Participants of the trainings highly appreciated the opportunity provided.

“This training was a major step forward for me,” said training participant Mehrinur Uzakbayeva. “Before, I hardly used a computer, but now I confidently navigate digital tools, have learned to sell online, and promote products through social media. What’s especially valuable is that such initiatives create new opportunities for women to unlock their potential. The training gave me not only knowledge but also the motivation to grow my business – and maybe even create jobs for other women in the future.”

Such efforts clearly demonstrate how targeted support and quality education can empower women to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development.