Finland highlights its priorities as incoming Chair of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Finland today chaired its first meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC), outlining the priorities it will pursue in the months ahead. Support for Ukraine, Finland emphasized, will remain a cross-cutting priority at the heart of its work.

Antti Häkkänen, Finland’s Minister of Defence, addressed the meeting as he outlined the country’s priorities as FSC Chair.

“What is on the line here is not only the fundamental rights of Ukraine as a sovereign country, but also the future of European security and the integrity of the international order. By standing with Ukraine, we also uphold the principles of the OSCE and send a message to anyone posing a threat to international peace and security,” said Häkkänen.

Finland’s programme builds on themes advanced during its current OSCE Chairpersonship, with a continued focus on strengthening resilience and comprehensive security.

“The FSC serves as a vital platform for promoting accountability. It is essential that we continue to hold Russia responsible for its breaches of international law. In doing so, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the principles of international peace and security,” Häkkänen added.

Upcoming discussions will examine how co-operation between civil society and armed forces can reinforce national defence, particularly in light of today’s complex challenges.

Another priority will be addressing sexual and gender-based violence as a weapon of war, emphasizing the importance of international humanitarian law and accountability, including the responsibility of commanders to prevent and respond to such crimes.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, Finland will also lead a reflection on the enduring significance of its principles for co-operative security across the OSCE region.

The Women, Peace and Security agenda will remain central to Finland’s efforts as FSC Chair. Ensuring women’s meaningful participation in security policy and of integrating gender perspectives into the OSCE’s work will be key elements for achieving sustainable peace.