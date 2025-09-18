SAG Group wins major orders from international railway industries

SAG Group wins major order from railway industries Pavol Kubica, MD SAG Slovakia SAG Slovakia - Masters in Aluminium welding

CHOCHOLNA-VELCICE, SLOVAKIA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Successful order intake for aluminium window systems for metro, local and long-distance trains in four countries – SAG further expands its position as a reliable system supplier to the railway industryThe SAG Group, leading manufacturer of aluminium components and tank systems for OEMs, has received new orders from the railway industry with a total volume of over 13 million euros. SAG supplies aluminium window systems to major OEMs for metro, regional and long-distance trains in UK, Thailand, Israel and France.Despite the current difficult economic conditions in Europe, the SAG Group is continuing its growth course: With new projects for the international railway industry, the company is strengthening its position as a reliable system supplier for tailor-made lightweight components. The ordered aluminium window systems will be produced by SAG Slovakia in Chocholna-Velcice (around 100 km from Bratislava) and delivered to international railway producers. They are used worldwide in subways, local and long-distance trains.The awarding of these contracts to SAG Slovakia is no coincidence: since 1992, the company has been manufacturing tailor-made window systems for rail transport and has established itself as a preferred partner of global OEMs. Thanks to decades of experience in aluminium processing, state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and a broad portfolio of certifications (including ISO 9001, EN 15085, DIN 6701, EN 17460), SAG meets the highest requirements for quality, safety and sustainability – crucial criteria for international railway projects."These new orders are a clear sign of our customers' confidence in the competence of SAG Group and in our team in Slovakia," emphasizes Pavol Kubica, Management Director of SAG Slovakia. "Especially in a challenging market environment, we are showing that we are convincing through innovation, flexibility and delivery reliability. We are very proud of that." SAG Slovakia is a system supplier that covers the entire value chain. From design to series production, state-of-the-art technologies in the processing and welding of complex aluminium constructions are used to manufacture a wide range of special products for the automotive, truck, railway, special vehicle and military industries.SAG Group: Global player with a local footprint in 6 countries and 9 locationsThe company goes back to Salzburger Aluminium AG, founded in 1898, and today employs around 1100 people at a total of nine locations in Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Mexico and the USA. As a leading manufacturer of aluminium tanks for trucks, SAG is a global supplier to many well-known OEMs. Other products include lightweight components for chassis, air accumulators, compressed air tanks and special components for the passenger car, commercial vehicle, rail and special vehicle industries. The company is a technology leader in the field of cryogenic tank systems for LNG & LH2 (Liquefied Natural Gas & Liquid Hydrogen) and is the first company to bring rheocasting (special casting processes for aluminum components) to series production. In 2024, the turnover of the entire group amounted to around 190 million euros.As part of the GreenTech Award ceremony, the SAG Group was awarded a special prize as "Leading Innovator" for the third time in 2024. The reason for this is the company's numerous patents for innovations that make a significant contribution to climate protection.

