Growth market in sight: SAG Group wants to start production of cryogenic tanks and lightweight components in India

SAG Group, an international producer of aluminum tanks and lightweight components and pioneer in cryogenic tank technology for trucks, plans production in India

India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. We want to contribute our know-how to a future market that offers great potential both economically and in terms of sustainability.” — Karin Exner-Wöhrer, CEO of the SAG Group.

VIENNA/LEND, AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SAG Group, an international producer of aluminum tanks and lightweight components as well as a pioneer in the field of cryogenic tank technology for commercial vehicles, is preparing to expand into India . At the heart of the plans is a strategic partnership with an Indian manufacturing company in the state of Maharashtra. The plan is to set up a joint production facility for truck cryogenic tanks for LNG and liquid hydrogen (LH2) as well as for innovative rheocasting lightweight components for the booming two-wheeler market in India. Initial talks with the potential partner are currently underway. If an agreement is reached, licensed production for the Indian market is to start as early as the course of the year."India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world – with an enormous demand for sustainable and innovative vehicle technology. As a technology leader with many years of expertise, we want to contribute our know-how to a future market that offers great potential both economically and in terms of sustainability and has high ambitions," says Karin Exner-Wöhrer, CEO of the SAG Group. "Our technologies for LNG and LH2 cryogenic tanks as well as rheocasting lightweight design offer ideal solutions for the requirements of the Indian commercial vehicle market. Against the backdrop of current economic policy challenges, expansion into India represents a strategically attractive alternative."Great market potential on the subcontinentIn this environment, the SAG Group sees great opportunities for sustainable mobility solutions "Engineered in Austria". With over 950,000 trucks produced annually, India is one of the largest commercial vehicle markets in the world. At the same time, the Indian government is pushing ahead with the transformation to environmentally friendly mobility – including by investing in hydrogen infrastructure and low-emission transport solutions. Economic growth in 2023 was around 7 percent, making India one of the most dynamic economies at the moment."Developed in Austria and made in India for Indian OEMs has great market opportunities and is in line with our group-wide follow-the-customer and localization strategy," concludes Karin Exner-Wöhrer.SAG: Global player with a local footprint in six countries and at nine locationsThe SAG Group is an internationally active production and development company with 950 employees worldwide at nine locations in Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Spain, Mexico and the USA. The company is privately owned and goes back to Salzburger Aluminium AG, founded in 1898 and based in Lend/Salzburg.The SAG Group is a technology leader in the field of cryogenic tank systems for LNG & LH2 (liquefied natural gas & liquid hydrogen) and in the field of rheocasting (special casting processes for aluminum components).As the market leader for aluminium tanks for heavy trucks, SAG is an internationally successful supplier to many well-known OEMs. In addition, innovative lightweight components, air accumulators, compressed air tanks and special components for the commercial vehicle, rail and special vehicle industries are produced and delivered worldwide.The turnover of the entire group of companies amounted to around EUR 180 million in 2024.As part of the GreenTech Award ceremony, SAG has already received several awards as a "Leading Innovator". The reason for this is the company's numerous patents for innovations that contribute to climate protection.

