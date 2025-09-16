Over €1 million in EU funding for the Ormož Technology Park

SLOVENIA, September 16 - As part of the project, the Municipality of Ormož will functionally arrange the first floor of the building in the Ormož Technology Park to accommodate a business incubator. This incubator will focus on developing innovative business ideas and providing support to recently established companies. The EU-funded investment will result in the establishment of a stimulating environment and a hub for cooperation between companies as well as the research and education spheres for knowledge transfer, joint projects, restructuring, and economic development. The project will contribute to the creation of new business opportunities and new jobs, which is crucial for the long-term economic development of the region. The opening of the Ormož Technology Park is planned for later this year.

The project Construction of the Ormož Technology Park will be implemented under priority Innovative knowledge-based society of Slovenia’s EU Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027. It will pursue specific objective Enhancing sustainable growth and competitiveness of SMEs and job creation in SMEs, including by productive investments.

The €2,183,833.73 project will receive over €1 million, more specifically €1,083,750 from the European Regional Development Fund.