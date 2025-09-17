STW Technic Partners with Osmosis to Revolutionize Marine Telematics with AI Innovation

STW Technic and Osmosis - AI Hardware for Marine Market

Partnership to integrate AI into marine telematics solutions, enhancing safety, efficiency, and user experience for the recreational boating market.

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STW Technic, a leader in providing electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles, is excited to announce the next phase of its exclusive partnership with Osmosis, a leading provider of turn-key telematics solutions for the marine industry. This partnership builds on the success of their initial collaboration and aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their hardware and software solutions, revolutionizing the recreational marine market.The collaboration between STW Technic and Osmosis will focus on developing AI-powered telematics products designed to enhance the safety, efficiency, and overall boating experience for manufacturers, dealers, and end-users. The integration of AI represents a significant leap forward in the marine industry, with applications such as predictive maintenance, enhanced safety features, and real-time data analytics that will enable smarter decision-making and optimized operations.Shane Stanfill, President of Starflite Technology Group, stated: “Our partnership with STW Technic continues to drive innovation in the marine sector. Integrating AI into our telematics solutions is a major milestone that will set new industry standards. We are excited about the potential to improve the boating experience with smarter, more efficient solutions that directly benefit both manufacturers and end-users.”John Sibiski, Chief Commercial Officer at STW Technic, added: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside Osmosis as we push the boundaries of marine telematics. This collaboration allows us to bring AI-driven features to our robust hardware and software solutions, offering unparalleled benefits to customers across the marine industry. Our goal is to ensure that boaters benefit from technology that is both rugged and smart.”Through this partnership, Osmosis is committed to delivering software solutions that integrate seamlessly with STW Technic’s hardware to bring AI-enhanced products to market that are built to endure the harsh marine environment. These products will offer advanced connectivity, diagnostics, fleet management, and data tracking capabilities to ensure a seamless, efficient experience for manufacturers, dealers, and boat owners alike.As this partnership continues to evolve, the companies are focused on providing the marine industry with cutting-edge telematics solutions that combine the latest in AI technology with the rugged reliability that STW Technic’s products are known for.For more information on the partnership or to learn more about the products and services offered, please visit https://osmosis.io/partnership/ - - -About STW TechnicSTW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. They offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. To learn more, visit www.stw-technic.com About OsmosisOsmosis is a leading provider of turn-key telematics solutions in the marine industry. With a focus on creating a better boating experience, Osmosis connects end-users, dealers, and manufacturers through custom-branded platforms. Backed by a robust legal and privacy framework, Osmosis offers reliable, secure, and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector. For more information, visit www.osmosis.io

