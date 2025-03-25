STW Technic and Osmosis Announce New Hardware Partnership

STW Technic and Osmosis - Hardware Partnership Announcement

Osmosis Becomes Exclusive Distributor of STW Technic’s Telematics Hardware for the Marine Sector

With Osmosis’s deep industry expertise and telematics capabilities, combined with our advanced technology portfolio, we are poised to deliver future-ready solutions...” — John Sibiski

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STW Technic, a leader in designing, manufacturing, and implementing cutting-edge electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles, is proud to announce its new hardware partnership with Osmosis. Osmosis will serve as the exclusive distributor of STW Technic’s industry-leading telematics hardware for the recreational marine sector. This partnership builds on over five years of successful collaboration and a proven track record of more than 15,000 recreational watercraft equipped with STW Technic’s technology.As the exclusive distributor for STW's telematics hardware for the marine industry, Osmosis will offer its partners and customers the best in rugged, high-quality hardware solutions that are built to endure the demanding marine environment. “The design of STW Technic products delivers unmatched durability and performance, offering the robust reliability that premium brands, their customers, and dealers expect,” said Shane Stanfill, President of Starflite Technology Group.STW Technic’s telematics hardware, known for its superior build quality, is engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, making it the ideal choice for marine applications. This hardware ensures seamless connectivity, real-time location tracking, and enhanced safety features, all designed to provide a reliable boating experience.Osmosis’s extensive expertise in the marine industry complements STW Technic’s rugged hardware, making this partnership an ideal fit for both manufacturers and dealers. Osmosis’s platform includes features such as GPS location, battery monitoring, service reminders, diagnostics, digital boat manuals, and fleet management capabilities like Fleet View, which enables dealers to access real-time data, monitor boats, and schedule services proactively.John Sibiski, Director of Sales & Marketing at STW Technic, shared his enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge electronic control and telematics solutions to the marine industry. By integrating intelligent automation, real-time diagnostics, secure connectivity, and advanced telematics, we aim to enhance vessel performance, efficiency, and reliability. With Osmosis’s deep industry expertise and telematics capabilities, combined with our advanced technology portfolio, we are poised to deliver future-ready solutions that redefine the boating experience."The future holds even more promise, as both STW Technic and Osmosis are committed to driving innovation in the marine industry. As they move forward together, they plan to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into their solutions, opening the door for even more advanced functionalities and smarter telematics systems.This new chapter marks an exciting step in providing the recreational marine industry with some of the most reliable, high-performance telematics solutions available. Together, STW Technic and Osmosis are setting a new standard in the industry, delivering exceptional value and service to customers and dealers alike.For more information on the partnership or to learn more about the products and services offered, please visit https://osmosis.io/partnership/ - - -About STW TechnicSTW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. They offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. To learn more, visit www.stw-technic.com About OsmosisOsmosis is a leading provider of turn-key telematics solutions in the marine industry. With a focus on creating a better boating experience, Osmosis connects customers, dealers, and manufacturers through custom-branded platforms. Backed by a robust legal and privacy framework, Osmosis offers reliable, secure, and scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the marine sector. For more information, visit www.osmosis.io

