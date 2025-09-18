Chicago, IL Nursing Home Injury Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers Award 2026

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schwartz Injury Law is pleased to announce that two of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized with accolades from Best Lawyers. Attorney Paul Richter has been named as a Best Lawyer for 2026, while Attorney Caitlin Finnegan has received the Ones to Watch award. Both of these awards reflect the firm’s commitment to providing excellent legal service.

Attorney Paul D. Richter has been named as a Best Lawyer for 2026, recognizing his successes representing personal injury plaintiffs. With over 30 years of hands-on legal experience, he has achieved favorable results for numerous clients in nursing home abuse and neglect cases. Since joining Schwartz Injury Law, Attorney Richter has secured millions of dollars for his clients through careful negotiation and aggressive litigation.

Attorney Caitlin Finnegan was recognized with the 2026 Ones to Watch award for her outstanding representation of personal injury plaintiffs. Ms. Finnegan joined the firm in 2013, and she represents clients in medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, and wrongful death cases. In her career, she has secured significant settlements for clients in assisted living facilities.

Schwartz Injury Law represents nursing home residents and their families in personal injury claims, working to hold negligent facilities accountable for injuries suffered due to abuse and neglect. The firm’s attorneys work closely with expert witnesses to investigate injury claims, fighting to secure meaningful compensation for clients.

Best Lawyers is a peer review publication that gathers insights from surveys and professional feedback to highlight exceptional legal talent. The selection methodology is wholly transparent, as nominees are selected based on the consensus opinion of leading lawyers.

About Schwartz Injury Law - Nursing Home Abuse & Neglect Group

Schwartz Injury Law’s nursing home abuse and neglect team represents people who have suffered injuries in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. We also represent the families of deceased nursing home residents in wrongful death claims. With offices in Chicago, Orland Park, Joliet, Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Rockford, and Peoria, we handle cases across the state of Illinois.

Our firm can be reached for inquiries at 312-535-4625. If you want to learn more about our counsel and advocacy, visit our site at https://www.nursinghomeabuseinjurylaw.com/.

