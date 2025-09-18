Lombard, IL Family Law Attorneys Named as Super Lawyers for 2025

A. Traub & Associates Named by Super Lawyers for 2025

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A. Traub & Associates is proud to share that four of the firm’s attorneys have received awards from Super Lawyers. Attorneys Erica Soto Gerena, Jessica Wollwage-Rymut, and Ashley L. Pipal have received the Rising Stars award, while the firm’s founding partner, Angel M. Traub, has been recognized as a Super Lawyer. These awards reflect the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional legal representation to our clients.

Attorney Angel M. Traub has been honored with the Super Lawyers award for 2025. Attorney Traub has over 20 years of legal experience representing clients in matters of family law and estate planning. She adapts her approach to suit the needs of her clients, whether through careful negotiation or fierce advocacy in litigation. Attorney Traub has previously served as President of the DuPage County Bar Association as well as the President of the DuPage Association of Women Lawyers.

Attorney Erica Soto Gerena has been recognized as a Rising Star for 2025. After receiving her J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, she began practicing family law, with a focus on issues of child support and parentage. Attorney Soto Gerena currently serves as the President of the Board for DVSA Communities, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Attorney Jessica Wollwage-Rymut has been selected as a Rising Star for 2025. She has been licensed to practice in Illinois since 2011 and joined A. Traub & Associates in 2014. She represents clients facing complex legal issues, handling cases involving guardianship, probate, divorce, adoption, and more. She is an active member of the DuPage County Bar Association, and she has presented seminars providing deep insights about estate and family law.

Attorney Ashley L. Pipal has been named as a Rising Star for 2025. She earned her J.D. from Arizona Summit Law School in 2013 and became licensed to practice in Illinois just a year later. In her career, she has handled sensitive cases involving child custody, divorce, and post-decree issues. She is also a certified Guardian ad Litem and mediator, allowing her to closely assist with highly delicate family law cases.

Super Lawyers is a rating service that highlights distinguished attorneys in a variety of practice areas. The Super Lawyer and Rising Star awards are only given to a small percentage of attorneys each year through a peer-vetted selection process. A. Traub & Associates is honored to accept these awards, as the firm always strives to provide clients with top-quality counsel and representation.

About A. Traub & Associates

A. Traub & Associates has offices in Lombard and Arlington Heights, representing clients in issues of family law, divorce, estate planning, probate, and more. We serve clients throughout DuPage, Cook, Kane, and Will Counties.

For further information about our legal services, visit our website at https://www.atclaw.com/ today. You can reach our firm at 630-426-0196 via call or text.

